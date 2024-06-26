Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD (EUBA)
BSE received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2023 from TBI Bank EAD, as a trustee of the bondholders of Eurohold Bulgaria AD (EUBA), ISIN BG2100002224.
The report is available on the website of the Exchange.
