Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Eurohold Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
2.200 BGN    0.00%
11:05aEUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
06/15EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Consolidated annual financial report)
PU
06/13EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurohold Bulgaria : Insider information

06/22/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Insider information 22.06.2022 17:26:26 (local time)

Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia (EUBG)
Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014
The notification is posted in English on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 15:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD
11:05aEUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
06/15EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Consolidated annual financial report)
PU
06/13EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trus..
PU
06/08EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
05/31EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
05/30Eurohold Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/25EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Coupon Payment
PU
04/04EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
03/31EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Annual financial report)
PU
03/01Eurohold Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 755 M 2 025 M 2 025 M
Net income 2021 94,9 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net Debt 2021 771 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 573 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kiril Ivanov Boshov Chairman-Management Board
Assen Milkov Christov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Christov Stoev Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD-10.57%309
CHUBB LIMITED-1.99%80 715
ALLIANZ SE-10.84%79 213
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-16.90%74 853
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.95%63 392
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-28.38%23 941