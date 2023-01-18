Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Eurohold Bulgaria AD
  News
  Summary
    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
1.780 BGN   +0.56%
04:30aEurohold Bulgaria : Insider information
PU
01/17Eurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 17.01.2023
PU
2022Eurohold Bulgaria : Insider information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurohold Bulgaria : Insider information

01/18/2023 | 04:30am EST
Insider information 18.01.2023 09:28:33 (local time)

Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia (EUBG)
Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014
The notification is available in English on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 09:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 755 M 2 075 M 2 075 M
Net income 2021 94,9 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net Debt 2021 771 M 426 M 426 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 464 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kiril Ivanov Boshov Chairman-Management Board
Assen Milkov Christov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Christov Stoev Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD-1.11%256
ALLIANZ SE9.01%95 055
CHUBB LIMITED2.99%93 233
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.77%85 319
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.25%71 047
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-11.30%26 800