EuroHold Bulgaria AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and management of shares, bonds, as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Company has a number of subsidiaries, which specialize in the financial and leasing services industry, auto industry, real estate operations industry, and the general insurance industries, as well as in the manufacturing industries. On June 29, 2012, Dar Finance EOOD bought a 16.7% stake in the Company. On June 28, 2013, it sold EuroHold Imoti EOOD.