Insider information 11.09.2023 17:01:46 (local time)
Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia (EUBG)
Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia (EUBG)
Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014
The notification is available in English on the financial website X3News.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 14:18:09 UTC.