Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:
By IC EIG RE EAD:
- On June 11, 2024 - Initial purchase under a repurchase agreement with 1,545,000 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.02 and contract maturity - December 11, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.046.
ASEN
Digitally signed by
ASEN MINCHEV
MINCHEV MINCHEV
Date: 2024.06.14
June 14, 2024
Sincerely,
ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO
