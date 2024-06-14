To

Financial Supervision Commission

Budapest str. 16

Sofia, 1000

To

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia

Tri Ushi str. 10

Sofia, 1303

Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:

By IC EIG RE EAD:

  • On June 11, 2024 - Initial purchase under a repurchase agreement with 1,545,000 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.02 and contract maturity - December 11, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.046.

June 14, 2024

ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO

