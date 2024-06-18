To
Financial Supervision Commission
Budapest str. 16
Sofia, 1000
To
Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia
Tri Ushi str. 10
Sofia, 1303
Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:
By Starcom Holding AD:
- On June 14, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction agreement with 1,307,000 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.05 and contract maturity - December 13, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.16;
- On June 14, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction contract with 190,476 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.05 and maturity under the contract - December 13, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.16.
ASEN
Digitally signed
by ASEN
MINCHEV MINCHEVMINCHEV MINCHEV Date: 2024.06.18
14:24:39 +03'00'
June 18, 2024
Sincerely,
ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO
