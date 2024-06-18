To

Financial Supervision Commission

Budapest str. 16

Sofia, 1000

To

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia

Tri Ushi str. 10

Sofia, 1303

Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:

By Starcom Holding AD:

On June 14, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction agreement with 1,307,000 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.05 and contract maturity - December 13, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.16;

On June 14, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction contract with 190,476 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.05 and maturity under the contract - December 13, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.16.

ASEN Digitally signed by ASEN

MINCHEV MINCHEVMINCHEV MINCHEV Date: 2024.06.18

14:24:39 +03'00'

June 18, 2024 Sincerely, ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO

1