Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:

By Starcom Holding AD:

On June 19, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction agreement with 420,000 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.07 and maturity under the contract - December 16, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.105;

On June 20, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction contract with 190,000 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.07 and maturity under the contract - December 17, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.131.

June 21, 2024 Sincerely,

ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO

