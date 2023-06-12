Advanced search
    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
1.880 BGN    0.00%
08:40aEurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 12.06.2023
PU
07:24aEurohold Bulgaria : Insider information
PU
06/09Eurohold Bulgaria : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
Eurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 12.06.2023

06/12/2023 | 08:40am EDT
To

Financial Supervision Commission

Budapest str. 16

Sofia, 1000

To

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia

Tri Ushi str. 10

Sofia, 1303

Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:

By IG EIG Re EAD:

  • On June 8, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 513,675 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1,293 and contract maturity - December 8, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1,326;
  • On June 9, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 1,033,395 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1,293 and maturity under the contract - December 8, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1,326.

ASEN

MINCHEV

June 12, 2023

Sincerely, MINCHEV

Digitally signed by

ASEN MINCHEV MINCHEV Date: 2023.06.12 15:30:44 +03'00'

ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 12:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
