Eurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 12.06.2023
06/12/2023 | 08:40am EDT
To
Financial Supervision Commission
Budapest str. 16
Sofia, 1000
To
Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia
Tri Ushi str. 10
Sofia, 1303
Subject:Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:
By IG EIG Re EAD:
On June 8, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 513,675 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1,293 and contract maturity - December 8, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1,326;
On June 9, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 1,033,395 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1,293 and maturity under the contract - December 8, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1,326.
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 12 June 2023