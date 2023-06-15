Eurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 15.06.2023
06/15/2023 | 09:28am EDT
To
Financial Supervision Commission
Budapest str. 16
Sofia, 1000
To
Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia
Tri Ushi str. 10
Sofia, 1303
Subject:Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:
By Starcom Holding AD:
On June 13, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 7,752,028 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.29 and contract maturity - December 12, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.329;
On June 13, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 104,338 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1,314 and maturity under the contract - December 12, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1,347;
On June 13, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 335,334 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1,314 and maturity under the contract - December 12, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1,347.
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 13:27:04 UTC.