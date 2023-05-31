Advanced search
    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
1.750 BGN    0.00%
Eurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 31.05.2023
PU
05/15Eurohold Bulgaria : Coupon Payment
PU
04/11Eurohold Bulgaria : 148b notification-ENG
PU
Eurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 31.05.2023

05/31/2023 | 10:33am EDT
To

Financial Supervision Commission

Budapest str. 16

Sofia, 1000

To

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia

Tri Ushi str. 10

Sofia, 1303

Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:

By Starcom Holding AD:

  • On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,815,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 12, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
  • On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,700,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 12, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
  • On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,870,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 13, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
  • On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,810,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 13, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
  • On May 29, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,070,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 14, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
  • On May 29, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 530,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 14, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
  • On May 29, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 340,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - September 14, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233.

ASEN

May 31, 2023

Sincerely,

MINCHEV

MINCHEV

ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO

Digitally signed by

ASEN MINCHEV MINCHEV Date: 2023.05.31 13:03:31 +03'00'

Disclaimer

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:32:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
