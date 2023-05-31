Eurohold Bulgaria : Notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) №596 / 2014, 31.05.2023
05/31/2023 | 10:33am EDT
To
Financial Supervision Commission
Budapest str. 16
Sofia, 1000
To
Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia
Tri Ushi str. 10
Sofia, 1303
Subject:Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:
By Starcom Holding AD:
On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,815,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 12, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,700,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 12, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,870,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 13, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
On May 26, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,810,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 13, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
On May 29, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 1,070,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 14, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
On May 29, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 530,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and contract maturity - September 14, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233;
On May 29, 2023 - Initial sale under repo agreement with 340,000 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - September 14, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.233.
