Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD (EUBB)
On the grounds of Art. 74 (2) in conjunction with Art. 74 (1), item 9 of Part IV - Trading Rules of the Exchange's Rules and Regulations, the trading in the issue of bonds of Eurohold Bulgaria AD (EUBB), ISIN BG2100013205, is suspended by order of the BSE Director of Trading at 1:52 pm till the end of the trading session on 22 December 2023.
The reason for suspension from trading is the reported execution of a delayed interest payment on the bond issue due by 26 November 2023 and the necessity of resuming the accrual of interest earned on the bond issue.
