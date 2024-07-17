To
Financial Supervision Commission
Budapest str. 16
Sofia, 1000
To
Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia
Tri Ushi str. 10
Sofia, 1303
Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:
By Starcom Holding AD
- On July 15, 2024 - Initial sale under a contract for a repo transaction with 4,807,700 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.04 and maturity under the contract - July 26, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.046;
- On July 17, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction agreement with 10,540,541 shares at a unit price of BGN 0.74 and contract maturity - September 25, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 0.756.
ASEN
Digitally signed
by ASEN
MINCHEVMINCHEVMINCHEV
MINCHEVDate: 2024.07.17
July 17, 2024
Sincerely,
16:23:49 +03'00'
ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO
1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 13:32:06 UTC.