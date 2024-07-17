To

Financial Supervision Commission

Budapest str. 16

Sofia, 1000

To

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia

Tri Ushi str. 10

Sofia, 1303

Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:

By Starcom Holding AD

On July 15, 2024 - Initial sale under a contract for a repo transaction with 4,807,700 shares at a unit price of BGN 1.04 and maturity under the contract - July 26, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 1.046;

On July 17, 2024 - Initial sale under a repo transaction agreement with 10,540,541 shares at a unit price of BGN 0.74 and contract maturity - September 25, 2024 at a unit price of BGN 0.756.

ASEN Digitally signed by ASEN MINCHEVMINCHEVMINCHEV MINCHEVDate: 2024.07.17 July 17, 2024 Sincerely, 16:23:49 +03'00'

ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO

