    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
Eurohold Bulgaria : and EBRD Approved a Deal for the Acquisition of a Minority Stake in Euroins Insurance Group

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Eurohold and EBRD Approved a Deal for the Acquisition of a Minority Stake in Euroins Insurance Group Sofia, 10 September 2021 - Еurohold Bulgaria AD informs its shareholders and the public that it is engaged in advanced discussions with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the acquisition of a minority stake in Euroins Insurance Group AD (EIG), the holding company consolidating Еurohold's insurance operations.

The deal has been approved at all corporate levels of the two parties but remains subject to an agreement on and execution of final transaction documents and satisfaction of contractual conditions to closing.

The investment of EBRD in EIG will be for an amount up to EUR 30m and will be carried out through a capital increase of the insurance group. Еurohold will also participate in the capital increase procedure with a further equity capital injection of up to EUR 12 million.

Euroins Insurance Group will use the raised funds predominantly for the development and growth of the largest insurance entity within the group - Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare SA, and additionally, to strengthen the holding's market positions in Southeast Europe.

The EBRD has co-financed Еurohold's acquisition of CEZ Group's business in Bulgaria.

Disclaimer

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 587 M 960 M 960 M
Net income 2020 -29,6 M -17,9 M -17,9 M
Net Debt 2020 125 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 557 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Kiril Ivanov Boshov Chairman-Management Board
Assen Milkov Christov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Christov Stoev Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD22.99%337
ALLIANZ SE-3.25%94 324
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.35.90%81 207
CHUBB LIMITED18.52%79 447
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.20%64 675
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED85.94%36 227