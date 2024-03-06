EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1
|21129 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eurokai.de
