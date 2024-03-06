EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



06.03.2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024

Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024

Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024

Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024

Address: https://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports



