EUROKAI GMBH & CO. KGAA

(EUK3)
DGAP-AFR : EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/10/2021 | 03:49am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure 
of financial statements 
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 
115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-03-10 / 09:47 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021 
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021 
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1 
              21129 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.eurokai.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174463 2021-03-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 03:48 ET (08:48 GMT)

