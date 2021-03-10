DGAP-AFR : EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure
of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114,
115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-03-10 / 09:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021
Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports
Language: English
1174463 2021-03-10
