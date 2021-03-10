DGAP-AFR : EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-10 / 09:47 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021 Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021 Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1 21129 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.eurokai.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

