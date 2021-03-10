EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03/10/2021 | 03:49am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
10.03.2021 / 09:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: