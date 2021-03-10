DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



10.03.2021 / 09:47

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2021Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 29, 2021Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 29, 2021Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_de/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 29, 2021Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports

