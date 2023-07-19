EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI, S.A.

Madrid, 19 July 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following

The company Coally Investments, S.L.U., ("Coally"), wholly owned by EuroLog Canola SOCIMI, S.A.U., is a Spanish liability company incorporated on November 27, 2020.

A. As previously announced in the press releases issued on 23 December 2021, on 18 July 2022 and on 13 February 2023, respectively:

On April 8, 2021, Coally entered into a forward purchase agreement ("FPA") with Murillo Illescas Desarrollos y Promociones Logísticas, S.L. (the "Seller") to forward purchase of 2 new logistics platforms in Illescas (Toledo province). The FPA was subsequently amended as set out in (i) FPA Addendum entered into on December 22, 2021; (ii) FPA Addendum II entered into on May 13, 2022 (iii) and FPA Addendum III entered into on February 2, 2023 (further details can be found in the press release issued on 23 December 2021, on 18 July 2022 and on 13 February 2023, respectively).

B. Further material amendments to the FPA have been agreed after the submission of the press release issued on 13 February 2023; which are summarized as follows:

Coally and Murillo Cárcavas, S.L. (current seller under the FPA taking into consideration that on December 21, 2022 Murillo Illescas Desarrollos y Promociones Logísticas, S.L. transferred the property where the logistics platforms are to be built in favor of Murillo Cárcavas, S.L. and consequently Murillo Cárcavas subrogated on seller's position under the FPA) entered into a fourth addendum to the FPA (the "FPA Addendum IV") by virtue of which amongst others, the Parties (i) amend the construction project; and, consequently, (ii) amend the purchase price of the logistics platforms; as follows:

Amendment of the construction project : the Parties agree to amend the construction project with the aim of providing access 1 with a truck waiting area,

