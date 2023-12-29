EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Calle Nanclares de Oca 1 - B, 28022 Madrid (Spain) https://www.eurologcanola.com/

Madrid, 29 December 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI S.A.U. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following

PRESS RELEASE

The company EuroLog Levante, S.L.U. (formerly named Inversiones Go Spain Levante, S.L.U) ("Eurolog Levante"), a Spanish liability company incorporated on 15 November 2017, is a wholly owned subsidiary of EuroLog Canola SOCIMI, S.A.U.

On 29 December 2023, Eurolog Levante executed an asset purchase public deed before the Notary Public of Valencia, Mr. José Alicarte Domingo, according to which one (1) logistic platform located at the plot number 12 (also identified as number 15), Calle A-III, exit 341, of Industrial Estate "El Oliveral", Ribarroja del Turia, 46394 Valencia (Valencia province) registered in the Property Land Registry of Benaguasil at Volume 1,963, Book 602, Sheet 84 and under plot number 22,303, was sold to Valencia Logistics Investments, S.L.U.

Sincerely,

EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI S.A.U.

D. Eduardo de Roda González

Director

1