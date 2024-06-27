EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Calle Nanclares de Oca 1 - B, 28022 Madrid (Spain) https://www.eurologcanola.com/

PRESS RELEASE

Madrid, 27 June 2024

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI S.A.U. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following

CORPORATE ACTION

Patrizia EuroLOg Fund SCSp, as sole shareholder of the Company, has approved the distribution of a dividend in cash with charge to the result corresponding to the business year closed on 31 December 2023. The dividend shall be paid to Patrizia EuroLog Fund SCSp according to the following timetable and details:

Last trading date 1 July 2024 Ex-Date 2 July 2024 Record Date 3 July 2024 Payment Date 4 July 2024 Total gross dividend in EUR €4,036,118.72 Withholding tax retention in EUR €766,862.56 Net Dividend in EUR €3,269,256.16 Number of issued shares with dividend rights 60.000 Gross amount in EUR per share €67.26 Withholding tax (19%) in EUR per share €12.78 Net dividend in EUR per share €54.48

The Company has appointed Banco Sabadell, S.A. as the payment agent of the dividend and the payment will be made through the means that IBERCLEAR makes available to its participating entities.

Sincerely,

EUROLOG CANOLA SOCIMI S.A.U.

D. Eduardo de Roda González

Director