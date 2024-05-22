UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars

Euromax Resources Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income or loss - unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 $000s $000s Operating expenses (224) Accounting, legal and professional (231) Depreciation 6 (11) (11) Office and general (46) (70) Salaries, director and consultant fees (220) (225) Share-based payments recovery/(expense) 450 (405) Social responsibility and other project related costs (7) (28) (Loss)/Gain on foreign exchange (857) 449 Operating loss (915) (521) Finance expense 6 (844) (786) Fair value gain on financial liabilities 9 (b) 4 6 Net finance loss (840) (780) Loss for the period (1,755) (1,301) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Translation adjustment on foreign subsidiaries 35 347 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 35 347 Total comprehensive loss for the period (1,720) (954) Loss per common share Basic and diluted 5 (0.00) (0.00) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5 490,743,028 452,803,374 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position - unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at March 31, December 31, Note 2024 2023 $000s $000s ASSETS Current 161 Cash and cash equivalents 617 Other receivables 32 59 Other current assets 24 35 Total current assets 217 711 Non-current assets 194 Land and property, plant and equipment 203 Mineral right interests 7 37,948 38,102 Total assets 38,359 39,016 LIABILITIES Current 355 Trade and other payables 272 Gold purchase advance payments 10 15,234 14,903 Share-based payment liabilities 11 (c) 840 1,290 Loans and borrowings 9 27,348 27,667 Lease liability 53 53 Total current liabilities 43,830 44,185 Non-current liabilities 79 Lease liability 90 Total liabilities 43,909 44,275 EQUITY 8 82,544 Share capital 82,119 Equity reserve 17,869 18,294 Convertible loan reserve 9 (b) 1,429 1,334 Currency translation reserve 3,420 3,385 Accumulated losses (110,812) (110,391) Total deficit (5,550) (5,259) Total liabilities and equity 38,359 39,016 Nature of operations 1 Subsequent events 13 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors Signed "Tim Morgan-Wynne" Tim Morgan-Wynne, Director See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity - unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Currency Share capital Equity Convertible translation Accumulated Total Note Number of shares Amount reserve loan reserve reserve losses equity $000s $000s $000s $000s $000s $000s Balance on January 1, 2023 353,421,200 78,899 15,828 1,245 3,168 (108,072) (8,932) Total comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - - - - (1,301) (1,301) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - 347 - 347 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 347 (1,301) (954) Transactions with owners of the Company Common shares issued, net of issue costs 8 101,250,000 1,582 2,253 - - - 3,835 Conversion of the convertible notes 8 35,342,120 1,638 - - - - 1,638 Equity-settledshare-based payments - 3 - - - 3 Derecognition of the equity component of convertible loan 9 (b) - - (1,245) - 1,245 - Equity component of convertible loan 9 (b) - - 1,334 - - 1,334 Total transactions with owners of the Company 3,220 2,256 89 - 1,245 6,810 Balance on March 31, 2023 490,013,320 82,119 18,084 1,334 3,515 (108,128) (3,076) Balance on January 1, 2024 490,013,320 82,119 18,294 1,334 3,385 (110,391) (5,259) Total comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - - - - (1,755) (1,755) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - 35 - 35 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 35 (1,755) (1,720) Transactions with owners of the Company Exercised equity-settledshare-based payments 8 1,702,651 425 (425) - - - - Derecognition of the equity component of convertible loan 9 (b) - - (1,334) - 1,334 - Equity component of convertible loan 9 (b) - - 1,429 - - 1,429 Total transactions with owners of the Company 425 (425) 95 - 1,334 1,429 Balance on March 31, 2024 491,715,971 82,544 17,869 1,429 3,420 (110,812) (5,550) See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows - unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Note $000s $000s OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before tax (1,755) (1,301) Add back: Depreciation 6 11 11 Finance expense 6 844 786 Share-based payments (recovery)/expense (450) 405 Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(gain) 860 (404) Expensed transaction costs associated with convertible loans 9 (b) 67 67 Fair value gain on financial liabilities 9 (b) (4) (6) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Decrease in other receivables and prepayments and deposits 38 - Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables 84 (149) Cash used in operating activities (305) (591) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from shares issued 8 - 4,015 Share issue costs 8 - (113) Transaction costs associated with convertible loans 9 (b) (134) (134) Transaction costs associated with convertible notes - (19) Payment of lease liabilites (13) (13) Interest paid (2) (2) Cash (used)/provided in financing activities (149) 3,734 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2) (17) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (454) 3,143 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 617 24 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 161 3,150 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 5 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements - unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares and per share amounts) Nature of operations

Euromax Resources Ltd. ("Euromax" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporation Act ("British Columbia") and established as a legal entity on May 1, 1990. The registered address of the Company is located at 700 West Georgia St, Suite 2200, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V7Y 1K8.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of Euromax and of its wholly- owned subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). The Group operates with the objective of becoming the leading gold and base metal mining company in Europe. The Group operates in one sector in the mining industry, i.e. the exploration and development of mineral right interests.

Following a voluntary application to delist from the TSX, from January 9, 2024 Euromax's common shares have been re-listed on TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Euromax's common shares are also listed on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol "EOXFF". Euromax's share options and warrants are not listed.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's board of directors on May 22, 2024. Basis of preparation and statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting . These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements as it did in the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Going concern

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes the continuity of normal business activity and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business.

At March 31, 2024, the Group had net liabilities of $5.6 million (December 31, 2023: $5.3 million) and a net

working capital deficiency of $43.6 million (December 31, 2023: $43.5 million), including cash of $0.161 million

(December 31, 2023: $0.617 million). The Group's $43.6 million working capital deficiency at March 31, 2024 largely results from: Convertible loans of $27.3 million (at December 31, 2023: $27.7 million) with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") (the "EBRD convertible loan") and with CC Ilovitza ("CCI" a member of the CCC Group) (the "CCI convertible loan"), both mature on February 28, 2025 and therefore classified as current liabilities (see Note 9); and

Gold purchase advance payments of $15.2 million (December 31, 2023: $14.9 million) received from Royal Gold, AG ("Royal Gold") (see Note 10) which are repayable within 60 days of receiving a termination notice to the Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement. These two items are classified as current liabilities as at this time contractual repayment may be required within the next twelve months. Both convertible loans are convertible into the Company's common shares at the election of EBRD and CCI on or before their maturity (see Note 9 for more details). As at the date of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements no termination or repayment notice has been received from Royal Gold. Subsequent to March 31, 2024, during May 2024 the Group closed a non-brokered private placement (the "2024 Private Placement") for gross proceeds of US$0.913 million (see Note 13). 6 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements - unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares and per share amounts) 3. Going concern (continued) The Company's board of directors has reviewed the Group's forecasts for the period ended December 31, 2025, in which are included all committed costs for maintaining the Ilovica-Shtuka copper project (the "Ilovica-Shtuka Project") in the Republic of North Macedonia ("Macedonia" or the "Country"), and are prepared based on the following major assumptions: the convertible loans which have potential contractual cash outflows at February 28, 2025 of $30.6 million will either be converted into the Company's common shares or further extended to mature beyond the forecast period; and

neither termination nor repayment notices will be received from Royal Gold for the period ended December 31, 2025. Based on these forecasts, the directors have identified that further funding will be required to: cover the committed costs for maintaining the Ilovica-Shtuka Project from August 2024 and going forward, including covering the local legal costs for the ongoing and potential administrative processes until the final approval of the request for the merger of the Group's two exploitation concessions (the "Merger") (see Note 7);

Ilovica-Shtuka Project from August 2024 and going forward, including covering the local legal costs for the ongoing and potential administrative processes until the final approval of the request for the merger of the Group's two exploitation concessions (the "Merger") (see Note 7); repay the gold purchase advance payments, if termination or repayment notice is received from Royal Gold;

repay both convertible loans, if neither are further extended in 2025 or converted into the Company's common shares; and

ultimately construct and bring the Ilovica-Shtuka Project into commercial production. The directors note that the level of funding required is dependent on both the outcome and duration of the administrative process for getting approval of the Merger. Given the above factors, the Group will need to raise additional funds from August 2024 either through equity (supported by existing shareholders or new shareholders) or by further debt which is not guaranteed. These events are outside of the Group's control, and as such, a material uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt about the Group's continued ability to operate as a going concern and therefore, the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to raise the required funds and therefore prepared these condensed consolidated interim financial statements on a going concern basis. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include any adjustments that may result from the outcome of these uncertainties. 4. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty The preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these judgements and estimates. In preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the significant judgements and estimates made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes the continuity of normal business activity and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. 7 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements - unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares and per share amounts) 5. Loss per share Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 $000s $000s Net loss for the period after tax (1,755) (1,301) Basic weighted average number of common shares 490,743,028 452,803,374 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.00) (0.00) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, because there would be further reduction in loss per share resulting from the assumption that share options, share purchase warrants and convertible loan are exercised or converted, all these instruments are considered as anti-dilutive and are ignored in the computation of loss per share. As there were no other instruments that may have a potential dilutive impact, the basic and diluted loss per share were the same for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. 6. Operating segments The Group's principal business is the exploration and development of mineral right interests. The Group's board of directors (the Group's Chief Operating Decision Maker) has arranged the Group's operating segments by both type of business and by geographic region. No operating segments have been aggregated in arriving at the reportable segments of the Group. The Group's reportable segments are as follows: Reportable Operations Geografic location segments Macedonia exploration and development of mineral right interests Republic of North Macedonia Corporate corporate operations Canada and UK The following is an analysis of the Group's profit or loss before tax, assets and liabilities by operating segments and the Group's consolidated loss before tax. Macedonia Corporate Total Three months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, In thousands $ 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Finance expense (3) - (841) (786) (844) (786) Depreciation (11) (11) - - (11) (11) Profit/(loss) for the period (725) 214 (1,030) (1,515) (1,755) (1,301) Macedonia Corporate Total As at March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, In thousands $ 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Assets 38,272 38,407 87 609 38,359 39,016 Liabilities 255 219 43,654 44,056 43,909 44,275 7. Mineral right interests Macedonia On July 11, 2007 the Group acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ilovica-Shtuka Project. After completing an agreed exploration programme and the vendor not exercising its back-in right in January 2012, the Group acquired a 100% interest in the Ilovica-Shtuka Project. The Ilovica-Shtuka Project consists of two adjacent properties, exploitation concessions Ilovica 6 and Ilovica 11. Under the rules and regulations of the Minerals Law in Macedonia, the exploitation concession Ilovica 6 was granted on July 24, 2012, while the exploitation concession Ilovica 11 granted on January 13, 2016. Both exploitation concessions have an initial term of 30 years and subject to a state royalty of 2% of the market value of metals contained in concentrate. On January 6, 2016 the Group announced the Feasibility Study (the "FS") for the Ilovica-Shtuka Project, prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), while during 2017 the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study (the "ESIA") was completed under international standards, which could facilitate the financing of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project's construction as well as meets the requirements of various project stakeholders. 8 | P a g e