  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Euromax Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    EOX   CA29873T3073

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD.

(EOX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/12 05:00:00 pm
0.08 CAD   --.--%
EUROMAX RESOURCES : Management's Discussion & Analysis – 9M 2021
PU
EUROMAX RESOURCES : Consolidated Financial Statements – 9M 2021
PU
Euromax Announces New Legal Decision
AQ
Euromax Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements – 9M 2021

11/15/2021 | 10:05am EST
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in Canadian dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDIT OR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income or loss ‐ unaudited

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

$000s

$000s

$000s

$000s

Operating expenses

(166)

(793)

Accounting, legal and professional

(361)

(1,157)

Depreciation

6

(19)

(23)

(57)

(75)

Office and general

(48)

(58)

(171)

(245)

Salaries, director and consultant fees

(355)

(576)

(1,071)

(1,503)

Share‐based payments recovery/(expense)

(413)

(276)

677

(568)

Social responsibility and other project related costs

(219)

(41)

(359)

(106)

(Loss)/gain on foreign exchange

(633)

746

(657)

364

Operating loss

(1,853)

(589)

(2,431)

(3,290)

Finance income

6

1

21

Finance expense

6

(695)

(625)

(2,068)

(1,873)

Fair value gain/(loss) on financial liabilities

9 (b)

(1)

(2)

26

6

Net finance loss

(696)

(626)

(2,042)

(1,846)

Loss before tax

(2,549)

(1,215)

(4,473)

(5,136)

Income tax expense

31

(1)

Loss for the period

(2,549)

(1,184)

(4,473)

(5,137)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax:

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Cumulative translation adjustment on foreign subsidiaries

113

492

(1,400)

1,659

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

113

492

(1,400)

1,659

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(2,436)

(692)

(5,873)

(3,478)

Loss per common share

5

(0.01)

(0.01)

Basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

5

331,929,522

331,929,522

Basic and diluted

331,929,522

331,929,522

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position ‐ unaudited

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

$000s

$000s

ASSETS

Current

137

Cash and cash equivalents

2,785

Other receivables

48

14

Other current assets

53

35

Total current assets

238

2,834

Non‐current assets

226

Land and property, plant and equipment

297

Mineral right interests

7

38,259

40,374

Total assets

38,723

43,505

LIABILITIES

Current

405

Trade and other payables

414

Gold purchase advance payments

10

14,303

14,379

Share‐based payment liabilities

11 (c)

1,792

2,490

Loans and borrowings

9

22,858

22,109

Lease liability

75

76

Total current liabilities

39,433

39,468

Non‐current liabilities

80

Lease liability

137

Total liabilities

39,513

39,605

EQUITY

8

78,544

Share capital

78,544

Equity reserve

15,117

16,157

Convertible loan reserve

1,162

1,733

Currency translation reserve

3,871

5,271

Accumulated losses

(99,484)

(97,805)

Total (deficit)/equity

(790)

3,900

Total liabilities and equity

38,723

43,505

Nature of operations

1

Subsequent events

13

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Tim Morgan‐Wynne"

Tim Morgan‐Wynne, Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity ‐ unaudited

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Currency

Share capital

Equity

Convertible

translation

Accumulated

Total

Note

Number of shares

Amount

reserve

loan reserve

reserve

losses

equity

$000s

$000s

$000s

$000s

$000s

$000s

Balance on January 1, 2020

331,929,522

78,544

16,756

1,733

3,544

(91,083)

9,494

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss for the period

(5,137)

(5,137)

Other comprehensive income for the period

1,659

1,659

Total comprehensive loss for the period

1,659

(5,137)

(3,478)

Transactions with owners of the Company

Equity‐settled share‐based payments

96

96

Transfer of expired share options

8

(703)

703

Total transactions with owners of the Company

(607)

703

96

Balance on September 30, 2020

331,929,522

78,544

16,149

1,733

5,203

(95,517)

6,112

Balance on January 1, 2021

331,929,522

78,544

16,157

1,733

5,271

(97,805)

3,900

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss for the period

(4,473)

(4,473)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(1,400)

(1,400)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(1,400)

(4,473)

(5,873)

Transactions with owners of the Company

Equity‐settled share‐based payments

21

21

Transfer of expired share options

8

(1,061)

1,061

Derecognition of the equity component of convertible loan

9 (b)

(1,733)

1,733

Equity component of convertible loan

9 (b)

1,162

1,162

Total transactions with owners of the Company

(1,040)

(571)

2,794

1,183

Balance on September 30, 2021

331,929,522

78,544

15,117

1,162

3,871

(99,484)

(790)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Euromax Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
