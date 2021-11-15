Euromax Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements – 9M 2021

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in Canadian dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDIT OR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. 1 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income or loss ‐ unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 $000s $000s $000s $000s Operating expenses (166) (793) Accounting, legal and professional (361) (1,157) Depreciation 6 (19) (23) (57) (75) Office and general (48) (58) (171) (245) Salaries, director and consultant fees (355) (576) (1,071) (1,503) Share‐based payments recovery/(expense) (413) (276) 677 (568) Social responsibility and other project related costs (219) (41) (359) (106) (Loss)/gain on foreign exchange (633) 746 (657) 364 Operating loss (1,853) (589) (2,431) (3,290) Finance income 6 ‐ 1 ‐ 21 Finance expense 6 (695) (625) (2,068) (1,873) Fair value gain/(loss) on financial liabilities 9 (b) (1) (2) 26 6 Net finance loss (696) (626) (2,042) (1,846) Loss before tax (2,549) (1,215) (4,473) (5,136) Income tax expense ‐ 31 ‐ (1) Loss for the period (2,549) (1,184) (4,473) (5,137) Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax: Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Cumulative translation adjustment on foreign subsidiaries 113 492 (1,400) 1,659 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax 113 492 (1,400) 1,659 Total comprehensive loss for the period (2,436) (692) (5,873) (3,478) Loss per common share 5 (0.01) (0.01) Basic and diluted (0.01) (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 5 331,929,522 331,929,522 Basic and diluted 331,929,522 331,929,522 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position ‐ unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at September 30, December 31, Note 2021 2020 $000s $000s ASSETS Current 137 Cash and cash equivalents 2,785 Other receivables 48 14 Other current assets 53 35 Total current assets 238 2,834 Non‐current assets 226 Land and property, plant and equipment 297 Mineral right interests 7 38,259 40,374 Total assets 38,723 43,505 LIABILITIES Current 405 Trade and other payables 414 Gold purchase advance payments 10 14,303 14,379 Share‐based payment liabilities 11 (c) 1,792 2,490 Loans and borrowings 9 22,858 22,109 Lease liability 75 76 Total current liabilities 39,433 39,468 Non‐current liabilities 80 Lease liability 137 Total liabilities 39,513 39,605 EQUITY 8 78,544 Share capital 78,544 Equity reserve 15,117 16,157 Convertible loan reserve 1,162 1,733 Currency translation reserve 3,871 5,271 Accumulated losses (99,484) (97,805) Total (deficit)/equity (790) 3,900 Total liabilities and equity 38,723 43,505 Nature of operations 1 Subsequent events 13 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors Signed "Tim Morgan‐Wynne" Tim Morgan‐Wynne, Director See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3 | P a g e

Euromax Resources Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity ‐ unaudited (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Currency Share capital Equity Convertible translation Accumulated Total Note Number of shares Amount reserve loan reserve reserve losses equity $000s $000s $000s $000s $000s $000s Balance on January 1, 2020 331,929,522 78,544 16,756 1,733 3,544 (91,083) 9,494 Total comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (5,137) (5,137) Other comprehensive income for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,659 ‐ 1,659 Total comprehensive loss for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,659 (5,137) (3,478) Transactions with owners of the Company Equity‐settled share‐based payments ‐ 96 ‐ ‐ ‐ 96 Transfer of expired share options 8 ‐ (703) ‐ ‐ 703 ‐ Total transactions with owners of the Company ‐ (607) ‐ ‐ 703 96 Balance on September 30, 2020 331,929,522 78,544 16,149 1,733 5,203 (95,517) 6,112 Balance on January 1, 2021 331,929,522 78,544 16,157 1,733 5,271 (97,805) 3,900 Total comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (4,473) (4,473) Other comprehensive loss for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,400) ‐ (1,400) Total comprehensive loss for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,400) (4,473) (5,873) Transactions with owners of the Company ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Equity‐settled share‐based payments ‐ 21 ‐ ‐ ‐ 21 Transfer of expired share options 8 ‐ (1,061) ‐ ‐ 1,061 ‐ Derecognition of the equity component of convertible loan 9 (b) ‐ ‐ (1,733) ‐ 1,733 ‐ Equity component of convertible loan 9 (b) ‐ ‐ 1,162 ‐ ‐ 1,162 Total transactions with owners of the Company ‐ (1,040) (571) ‐ 2,794 1,183 Balance on September 30, 2021 331,929,522 78,544 15,117 1,162 3,871 (99,484) (790) See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4 | P a g e

