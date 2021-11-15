Euromax Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements – 9M 2021

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
NOTICE OF NO AUDIT OR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Euromax Resources Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income or loss ‐ unaudited
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
$000s
$000s
$000s
$000s
Operating expenses
(166)
(793)
Accounting, legal and professional
(361)
(1,157)
Depreciation
6
(19)
(23)
(57)
(75)
Office and general
(48)
(58)
(171)
(245)
Salaries, director and consultant fees
(355)
(576)
(1,071)
(1,503)
Share‐based payments recovery/(expense)
(413)
(276)
677
(568)
Social responsibility and other project related costs
(219)
(41)
(359)
(106)
(Loss)/gain on foreign exchange
(633)
746
(657)
364
Operating loss
(1,853)
(589)
(2,431)
(3,290)
Finance income
6
‐
1
‐
21
Finance expense
6
(695)
(625)
(2,068)
(1,873)
Fair value gain/(loss) on financial liabilities
9 (b)
(1)
(2)
26
6
Net finance loss
(696)
(626)
(2,042)
(1,846)
Loss before tax
(2,549)
(1,215)
(4,473)
(5,136)
Income tax expense
‐
31
‐
(1)
Loss for the period
(2,549)
(1,184)
(4,473)
(5,137)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax:
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Cumulative translation adjustment on foreign subsidiaries
113
492
(1,400)
1,659
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
113
492
(1,400)
1,659
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(2,436)
(692)
(5,873)
(3,478)
Loss per common share
5
(0.01)
(0.01)
Basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
5
331,929,522
331,929,522
Basic and diluted
331,929,522
331,929,522
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Euromax Resources Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position ‐ unaudited
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
$000s
$000s
ASSETS
Current
137
Cash and cash equivalents
2,785
Other receivables
48
14
Other current assets
53
35
Total current assets
238
2,834
Non‐current assets
226
Land and property, plant and equipment
297
Mineral right interests
7
38,259
40,374
Total assets
38,723
43,505
LIABILITIES
Current
405
Trade and other payables
414
Gold purchase advance payments
10
14,303
14,379
Share‐based payment liabilities
11 (c)
1,792
2,490
Loans and borrowings
9
22,858
22,109
Lease liability
75
76
Total current liabilities
39,433
39,468
Non‐current liabilities
80
Lease liability
137
Total liabilities
39,513
39,605
EQUITY
8
78,544
Share capital
78,544
Equity reserve
15,117
16,157
Convertible loan reserve
1,162
1,733
Currency translation reserve
3,871
5,271
Accumulated losses
(99,484)
(97,805)
Total (deficit)/equity
(790)
3,900
Total liabilities and equity
38,723
43,505
Nature of operations
1
Subsequent events
13
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
Signed "Tim Morgan‐Wynne"
Tim Morgan‐Wynne, Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Euromax Resources Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity ‐ unaudited
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Currency
Share capital
Equity
Convertible
translation
Accumulated
Total
Note
Number of shares
Amount
reserve
loan reserve
reserve
losses
equity
$000s
$000s
$000s
$000s
$000s
$000s
Balance on January 1, 2020
331,929,522
78,544
16,756
1,733
3,544
(91,083)
9,494
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
‐
(5,137)
(5,137)
Other comprehensive income for the period
‐
‐
‐
1,659
‐
1,659
Total comprehensive loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
1,659
(5,137)
(3,478)
Transactions with owners of the Company
Equity‐settled share‐based payments
‐
96
‐
‐
‐
96
Transfer of expired share options
8
‐
(703)
‐
‐
703
‐
Total transactions with owners of the Company
‐
(607)
‐
‐
703
96
Balance on September 30, 2020
331,929,522
78,544
16,149
1,733
5,203
(95,517)
6,112
Balance on January 1, 2021
331,929,522
78,544
16,157
1,733
5,271
(97,805)
3,900
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
‐
(4,473)
(4,473)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
(1,400)
‐
(1,400)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
(1,400)
(4,473)
(5,873)
Transactions with owners of the Company
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Equity‐settled share‐based payments
‐
21
‐
‐
‐
21
Transfer of expired share options
8
‐
(1,061)
‐
‐
1,061
‐
Derecognition of the equity component of convertible loan
9 (b)
‐
‐
(1,733)
‐
1,733
‐
Equity component of convertible loan
9 (b)
‐
‐
1,162
‐
‐
1,162
Total transactions with owners of the Company
‐
(1,040)
(571)
‐
2,794
1,183
Balance on September 30, 2021
331,929,522
78,544
15,117
1,162
3,871
(99,484)
(790)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
