Euromax Resources : Management's Discussion & Analysis – 9M 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 _____________________________________________________________________________________________ INTRODUCTION The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Euromax Resources Ltd. ("Euromax" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies (collectively, the "Group") is prepared as of November 15, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3‐2021" and "9M‐2021") ("consolidated interim financial statements") and audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("FY20") ("consolidated financial statements"), both prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The accounting policies applied are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the previous reporting periods. The Group's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar and all figures in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Some of the statements in this MD&A are forward‐looking statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained herein. Euromax's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol "EOX", as well as on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol "EOXFF". Euromax's share options and share purchase warrants are not listed. CORPORATE STRATEGY The Group's ambition is to become the leading gold and base metal mining company in Europe. In addition, we will strive to set the standard for developing mines in Europe by using best industry practices at our operations and implementing the highest standard for environmental management and managing health and safety in the workplace. The Group's mission is to bring an Ilovica‐Shtuka copper project (the "Ilovica‐Shtuka Project") in the Republic of North Macedonia ("Macedonia") into production within two years (once permitting and construction funding have been arranged) and grow the value of our business by maximising the potential of the Ilovica‐Shtuka Project as our flagship asset. Delivery of value for our shareholders is key and we intend to pursue a suite of financing alternatives such that we may grow our business without diminishing value for shareholders. As part of all our activities we will engage with and empower communities to be part of our projects and we will look to create mutually beneficial opportunities for all our stakeholders including local businesses, communities and employees. Our Business during 9M‐2021 During 9M‐2021 the Group operates in only one sector, exploration and development of mineral right interests. The Group's wholly owned Macedonian subsidiary, Euromax Resources DOO Skopje, is developing the Ilovica‐Shtuka Project in Macedonia, which consists of two 30‐years exploitation concessions ("Exploitation Concession for Ilovica 6" and "Exploitation Concession for Ilovica 11"), and the Group has plans to bring it into construction and ultimately commercial production. 9M‐2021 HIGHLIGHTS Ilovica‐Shtuka Project permitting - update As at the date of approval of this MD&A by the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), the Exploitation Concession for Ilovica 11 is considered as valid, whilst the administrative process for termination of the Exploitation Concession for Ilovica 6 ("Termination of Ilovica 6") is in dispute in the administrative courts in Macedonia. During FY20 a Final Verdict was adopted by the Higher Administrative Court in Macedonia which accepted the Group's appeal against the Rejection of the Exploitation Permit request. The Rejection of the Exploitation Permit request was a legal condition for the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia to make a decision for the Termination of Ilovica 6. However, following that Final Verdict, the State Commission for Acting Upon Administrative and Employment procedures in the Second Instance ("Second Instance Commission") did not consider the Final Verdict sufficient to change their position and once again confirmed the decision for the Rejection of the Exploitation Permit request. Therefore, on February 23, 2021 a new legal case was filed before the Administrative Court to challenge this second decision of the Second Instance Commission, for which the Group already has a strongly positive legal precedent from the Final Verdict by the Higher Administrative Court in Macedonia. Regarding the other legal case which is challenging the legality of the Government's decision to terminate the Ilovica 6 concession, on August 20, 2021 Euromax announced that the Group had received official notification of the decision of the Higher Administrative Court in Macedonia which accepted the appeal filed by the Group and annulled the previous ruling for rejecting the Group's lawsuit by the Administrative Court. However, subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Administrative Court in Macedonia ignored the Higher Administrative Court's decision and once again rejected the Group's lawsuit. The Group has filed an appeal for the second time to the Higher Administrative Court. 1 | P a g e EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 _____________________________________________________________________________________________ 9M‐2021 HIGHLIGHTS - CONTINUED Ilovica‐Shtuka Project permitting - update - continued The Group also has the option to recover the investment and potential damages from the Macedonian Government by initiating international arbitration under the arbitration rules of the International Centre of the Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") in Washington D.C., USA. Due to the independent domestic and international legal review of the Group's legal position relating to Termination of Ilovica 6, together with international legal remedies available, the Group's management's and directors' view is that the Group has strong legal position and accordingly there is a reasonable expectation for reaching a positive outcome of this dispute with the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia. The completion of this administrative court process relating to the Termination of Ilovica 6 could be influenced and might be further prolonged by the current coronavirus (COVID‐19) pandemic and related uncertainties. The basis of the Group's legal position is that the approval of the merger request for Ilovica 6 and Ilovica 11 exploitation concessions, submitted on January 28, 2016, which is still pending approval by the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia, would materially change the Group's legal position as these two concessions would be merged into one new exploitation concession which would allow the submission of required documentation for the Exploitation Permit approval. The approval of the merger request represents a material trigger for further development of the Ilovica‐Shtuka Project. Non‐Brokered Private Placement On September 22, 2021, Euromax announced the proposed non‐brokered private placement (the "2021 Private Placement") of up to approximately 21 million Units of the Company at a price of $0.057075 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1.2 million. Each "Unit" consisted of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.0761 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. The Warrants, if exercised in full by the holders thereof, would represent additional gross proceeds to the Group of approximately $1.6 million. The Company's largest shareholder, Galena Resource Equities Limited ("Galena"), an entity controlled by Galena Asset Management S.A., which is an affiliate of Trafigura Pte Ltd. ("Trafigura"), is part of the 2021 Private Placement based on the maximum allowable under Section 602 of TSX Manual for up to 15.6 million Units. Other large shareholders of the Company also subscribed to the 2021 Private Placement for 4.4 million Units. Two directors of the Company subscribed for approximately 1 million Units as part of the 2021 Private Placement. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate expenses and working capital purposes. The Company is pleased that major institutional investors, led by Galena and its parent, Trafigura, have demonstrated their continued support for the Ilovica‐Shtuka Project. It is anticipated that the Group will require additional financing in the first quarter of 2022 which the Group believes will receive the support of Galena and Trafigura. The required conditions for closing of the 2021 Private Placement were satisfied, and on October 1, 2021, the Group announced closing of the 2021 Private Placement. Extension of convertible loans During 9M‐2021 both convertible loans with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") ("EBRD convertible loan") and with CC Ilovitza ("CCI" a member of CCC Group) (the "CCI convertible loan") were extended to February 28, 2022 (see Note 9 of the consolidated interim financial statements). Board restructuring On October 1, 2021 the Company announced a Board restructuring, whereby Patrick Forward has been appointed as a Non‐ Executive Director, stepping down from his day to day duties as a Chief Operating Officer but he will remain as a senior technical consultant as well as being a member of the Board and Technical Committee. 2 | P a g e EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 _____________________________________________________________________________________________ PROJECTS This section outlines the exploration activities carried out in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Patrick Forward, Chief Operating Officer, is the Qualified Person responsible for the review of the technical information contained in this section of the Group's MD&A. Ilovica‐Shtuka Project - Macedonia The Group's activities have been focused on resolving the issue regarding the Termination of Ilovica 6 (as explained in "9M‐2021 Highlights" section above) and further advancing the permitting of the deposit. SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 9M‐2021 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except per common share amounts) Quarter ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loss attributable to the Owners of the Company Net loss after tax (2,549) (917) (1,007) (2,288) (1,184) (1,114) (2,839) (1,107) Basic loss per share (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) Diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) All figures presented above are prepared in accordance with IFRS, as well as the accounting policies were applied on a consistent basis for all presented periods. The Group's primary focus is the exploration and development of mineral right interests and its principal project is the Ilovica‐ Shtuka Project. The Ilovica‐Shtuka Project is not in production and therefore the Group has incurred losses and will continue to incur losses until the Ilovica‐Shtuka Project is brought into commercial production. Apart from the Group's regular operational activities that are relatively constant on a period by period basis, net loss has been influenced by fluctuations in: the Company's common share price, which is a key assumption in establishing fair value of (1) share‐based payment liabilities and (2) the EBRD convertible loan; and

foreign currency exchange rates. RESULTS OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS KEY POINTS 9M‐2021 operating loss of $2.431 million (the nine months ended September 30, 2020 ("9M‐2020"): $3.290 million)

9M‐2021 operating cash costs 1 (operating (loss)/profit excluding depreciation, share‐based payments and unrealised foreign exchange (loss)/gain) decreased to $2.352 million (9M‐2020: $3.181 million)

(operating (loss)/profit excluding depreciation, share‐based payments and unrealised foreign exchange (loss)/gain) decreased to $2.352 million (9M‐2020: $3.181 million) 9M‐2021 loss after tax attributable to the Owners of the Company of $4.473 million (9M‐2020: $5.137 million)

Q3‐2021 loss after tax attributable to the Owners of the Company of $2.549 million (the three months ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3‐2020"): $1.184 million) Non‐GAAP Measure. Please refer to pages 7 and 8 for further details. 3 | P a g e EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 _____________________________________________________________________________________________ RESULTS OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS - CONTINUED Quarter ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 in thousands $ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating expenses (166) (793) Accounting, legal and professional (361) (1,157) Depreciation (19) (23) (57) (75) Office and general (48) (58) (171) (245) Salaries, director and consultant fees (355) (576) (1,071) (1,503) Share‐based payments recovery/(expense) (413) (276) 677 (568) Social responsibility and other project related costs (219) (41) (359) (106) (Loss)/gain on foreign exchange (633) 746 (657) 364 Operating loss (1,853) (589) (2,431) (3,290) Finance income ‐ 1 ‐ 21 Finance expense (695) (625) (2,068) (1,873) Fair value gain/(loss) on financial liabilities (1) (2) 26 6 Net finance loss (696) (626) (2,042) (1,846) Loss before tax (2,549) (1,215) (4,473) (5,136) Income tax expense ‐ 31 ‐ (1) Loss for the period (2,549) (1,184) (4,473) (5,137) DETAILED ANALYSIS OF THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 COMPARED TO THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 The Group recorded a net loss after tax attributable to the Owners of the Company of $4.473 million or $0.01 loss per share in 9M‐2021, compared to a net loss of $5.137 million or $0.02 loss per share in 9M‐2020. The decreased loss in 9M‐2021 was mainly due to the following: The recognised share‐based payments recovery of $0.677 million in 9M‐2021, compared to expense of $0.568 million in 9M‐2020 was due to the unfavourable movement of the Company's common share price during 9M‐2021 compared to 9M‐2020. As disclosed in Note 11(c) of the consolidated interim financial statements, the Company's Deferred Phantom Units ("DPUs") are revalued at the Company's period‐end common share price.

Salaries, director and consultant fees decreased by $0.432 million in 9M‐2021 due to the reduced executive salaries in 9M‐2021, compared to 9M‐2020, following resignation of the Group's executive, which was not the case for 9M‐ 2021.

Accounting, legal and professional expenses decreased by $0.364 million in 9M‐2021, mainly resulting from a reduction in consultancy services and reduced fees for international lawyers compared to 9M‐2020, which was partly compensated by extension fees and legal costs incurred in 9M‐2021 for the extension of the EBRD convertible loan as disclosed in "9M‐2021 Highlights" section above, not incurred in 9M‐2020.

partly compensated by:

partly compensated by: The recognised loss on foreign exchange of $0.657 million in 9M‐2021, compared to gain of $0.364 million in 9M‐ 2020, was driven mainly due to:

o the unfavourable movement of Euro against the US dollar during 9M‐2021 compared to 9M‐2020, which was reflected within the foreign exchange movements on the gold purchase advance payments liability, being denominated in US dollars and held within subsidiary that has Euro as functional currency.

and partly compensated by

o the favorable movement of Canadian dollar against US dollar during 9M‐2021 compared to 9M‐2020 which was reflected within the foreign exchange movements on the EBRD convertible loan.

the unfavourable movement of Euro against the US dollar during 9M‐2021 compared to 9M‐2020, which was reflected within the foreign exchange movements on the gold purchase advance payments liability, being denominated in US dollars and held within subsidiary that has Euro as functional currency. and partly compensated by the favorable movement of Canadian dollar against US dollar during 9M‐2021 compared to 9M‐2020 which was reflected within the foreign exchange movements on the EBRD convertible loan. Social responsibility and other project related costs increased by $0.253 million in 9M‐2021, compared to 9M‐2020, mainly resulted from the social responsibility programme for the Ilovica‐Shtuka Project undertaken in 9M‐2021. 4 | P a g e This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

