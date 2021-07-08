Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Euromedis Groupe
  News
  Summary
    ALEMG   FR0000075343

EUROMEDIS GROUPE

(ALEMG)
  Report
Malaysia rubber glove body pleads for go-ahead to restart factories

07/08/2021 | 04:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian's Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (MARGMA), citing supply shortage concerns, on Thursday said it had pleaded with the government to allow the sector to resume operations in Selangor, where a tighter lockdown had been imposed.

President Supramaniam Shanmugam said the association had been "inundated with expression of concerns from global buyers", including queries from embassies, hospitals and healthcare sectors.

Malaysia supplies around 67% of total gloves consumed globally.

Malaysia last week imposed tighter restrictions on movement, businesses and factories in the capital Kuala Lumpur and neighbouring Selangor state until July 16 to combat a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The largest glove makers Top Glove Corp and Hartalega Holdings said they had suspended operations. Top Glove said it was awaiting clarification from authorities.

"Notwithstanding, the huge economic losses to the nation, we nevertheless, have a more important duty and responsibility to ensure no disruption to this very essential medical item," Supramaniam said.

The statement also quoted French medical glove distributor Euromedis SA noting Malaysia's obligations to ensure adequate supply of medical gloves to hospitals.

"This sudden closure is sending a bad signal that Malaysia is not capable to fulfill its global supply as a leading medical glove producer," Chairman Mathieu Roturier was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUROMEDIS GROUPE 1.38% 14.72 Real-time Quote.5.99%
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS 0.00% 7.06 End-of-day quote.-41.85%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. -2.03% 3.86 End-of-day quote.-36.93%
Financials
Sales 2021 164 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2021 11,8 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2021 18,7 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart EUROMEDIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Euromedis Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROMEDIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,52 €
Average target price 25,00 €
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Roturier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clément Bardon Finance Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Danielle Roturier Director
Jean-Pierre Monin Director
Joseph Asselin Director
