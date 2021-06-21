Eurona Wireless Telecom S A : strengthens its presence in Ireland and launches its project to connect up to 1,000 farms under the National Broadband Plan

Eurona, the Spanish telecommunications multinational, has strengthened its position in Ireland, a market in which it has been present since 2007 through its subsidiary Eurona Arden, with the connection of the first farm of a total of up to 1,000 looking to connect under the National Broadband Plan, the national broadband programme driven by the Irish Government.

Eurona has already connected the first farm in County Cavan, a first step to bring connectivity to one in five farms in the area, which has more than 5,000 agricultural or livestock sites. The aim is, together with the Irish Government, to facilitate the empowerment of the countryside and guarantee the future of the sector in the country with the boost offered by the Internet: from a gateway to more customers or suppliers to, with certain technology, knowing the day-to-day life of their farms in real time despite not being present on site.

This project is part of the plan to install high-speed Internet in a country where agriculture has a specific economic and social importance and also plays an important role against climate change. Therefore, the irruption of broadband will give value to concepts such as sustainability and biodiversity, as the aim of this programme is to offer more tools to rural actors to take on a more competitive model, in line with the European Union's objectives.

A strong background in Spain

Eurona's Irish subsidiary, which is the main service provider in County Cavan, a region lacking national providers - and where Eurona has already provided Internet access to more than 3,000 rural homes and businesses with speeds of up to 100 Mbps - builds on the experience gained by the parent company in Spain, a country also characterised by a strong agriculture and livestock sector. The company fight against the depopulation of rural areas, has already ensured the efficient management of agricultural and livestock farms such as Digitanimal in Ávila. Thanks to satellite technology, the cows carry sensorised collars which send data to a server so that the farmer can know the status of the animals in real time.

Eurona also works in Spain in the agricultural sector, where it has already connected farms such as Florette in Alicante. This connectivity enables farmers to transmit in real time the management data of their crops from their mobile devices, allowing the optimization of resources, automation of processes, cost reduction and efficient management of farms.

According to Fernando Ojeda, CEO of Eurona, 'this agreement with the farms in Ireland is a step forward in the group's business plan, and as pursued by the Irish broadband plan, it will boost the country's agricultural and livestock sector, whose digitisation model could serve as an example and be exported to other countries lagging behind in this area where the agricultural and livestock sector is strategic'.