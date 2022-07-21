Log in
    EURN   BE0003816338

EURONAV NV

(EURN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
12.90 EUR   +1.02%
EURONAV : Form 6-K

07/21/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
EURONAV NV
(Registrant)
Dated: July 21, 2022
By:
/s/ Lieve Logghe
Lieve Logghe
Chief Financial Officer


EXHIBIT 99.1

PRESS RELEASE
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 8.00 a.m. CET

EURONAV TO ANNOUNCE Q2 2022 RESULTS
ON THURSDAY 4 AUGUST 2022

ANTWERP, Belgium, 20 July 2022 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2022 earnings prior to market opening on Thursday 4 August 2022 and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET to discuss the results for the quarter.

The call will be a webcast with an accompanying slideshow. You can find details of this conference call below and on the "Investor Relations" page of the Euronav website at https://www.euronav.com/investors/.

Webcast Information
Event Type:
Audio webcast with user-controlled slide presentation
Event Date:
4 August 2022
Event Time:
8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET
Event Title:
"Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call"
Event Site/URL:

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN conference call registration link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10168797/f38e482bbe.Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered: name, company, email.

Telephone participants located in the U.S. who are unable to pre-register may dial in to +1-877-328-5501 on the day of the call. Others may use the international dial-in number +1-412-317-5471.

A replay of the call will be available until 11 August 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. EST / 3 p.m. CET on 4 August 2022. Telephone participants located in the U.S. can dial +1-877-344-7529. Others can dial +1-412-317-0088. Please reference the conference number 10168797.


PRESS RELEASE
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 8.00 a.m. CET

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.
PRESS RELEASE
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 8.00 a.m. CET
*
* *

Contact:
Brian Gallagher - Head of IR Communications & Management Board member
Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36
Email: IR@euronav.com

Announcement Q2 results: 4 August 2022
About Euronav
Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 40 VLCCs (and three to be delivered), 24 Suezmaxes (of which two vessels are time chartered in and three vessels to be delivered) and 2 FSO vessels.

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
