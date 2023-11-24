UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of November 2023

Commission File Number: 001-36810

EURONAV NV

011-32-3-247-4411

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ]

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated November 24, 2023, announcing that the Company received a joint transparency notification from C.K. Limited and Saverco NV.

EXHIBIT 99.1

DISCLOSURE REGARDING

A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION





(Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007

relating to the disclosure of

important shareholdings in listed companies)





1. Summary of the notification





ANTWERP, Belgium, 24 November 2023 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") received on 22 November 2023 a joint transparency notification from C.K. Limited and Saverco NV.





On 22 November 2023, Famatown Finance Limited and Frontline plc transferred their shares in Euronav NV to CMB NV pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered into by them on 9 October 2023.





As a result of the transfer the group consisting of C.K. Limited, Famatown Finance Limited and Frontline plc has crossed downwards the 5% transparency threshold and now no longer owns any shares in Euronav NV. Consequently, their agreement with CMB NV to act in concert relating to Euronav NV was terminated. Finally, as a result of the transfer, the group consisting of Saverco NV, CMB NV and Euronav NV has now crossed the 55% transparency threshold.





2. Content of the notification from 22 November 2023





The notification dated 22 November 2023 contains the following information:





• Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Termination of an agreement to act in concert





• Notification by:

Persons acting in concert

A parent undertaking or a controlling person





• Persons subject to the notification requirement:

C.K.Limited, 28 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE2 3QA

Greenwich Holdings Limited, John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus

Famatown Finance Limited, John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus

Hemen Holding Limited, John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus

Frontline Ltd., John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus

Saverco NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen

CMB NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen

Euronav NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen





















• Transaction date:

22/11/2023





• Threshold that is crossed:

55%





• Denominator:

220,024,713





• Notified details:









A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities C.K.Limited 0 0 0.00% Famatown Finance Limited 43,815,131 0 0.00% Frontline Ltd. 13,664,613 0 0.00% Subtotal 57,479,744 0 Saverco NV 24,400 24,400 0.01% CMB NV 50,425,600 107,905,344 49.04% Euronav NV 18,111,771 8.23% Subtotal 50,450,000 126,041,515 57.29% TOTAL 126,041,515 57.29%









B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

















TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 126,041,515 57.29%





• C.K. Limited, the trustee of two trusts (the "Trusts") indirectly holds and controls all the shares of Greenwich Holdings Limited ("Greenwich"), Famatown Finance Limited ("Famatown") and Hemen Holding Limited ("Hemen"). Accordingly, C.K. Limited, as trustee, may be deemed to beneficially own the Ordinary Shares that are beneficially owned by Greenwich, Hemen and Famatown. Although Hemen Holding does not own a majority stake in Frontline or otherwise deems to exercise a controlling influence over Frontline, Hemen Holding has exercised the majority of voting rights at the last two annual general meetings of Frontline, which falls within the Belgian concept of control, (solely) for the purposes of this notification. Euronav NV is controlled by CMB NV. CMB NV is controlled by Saverco NV, which in its turn is not controlled.









3. Miscellaneous





This press release is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/company-news-reports/press-releases/2023/





The transparency notification is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/share-securities-information/transparency-declaration/declaration/









Contact:

Contact: Communications Coordinator - Enya Derkinderen

Tel: +32 476646359

Email: communications@euronav.com

















About Euronav NV

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 41 VLCCs (with a further one under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (with a further four under construction) and 2 FSO vessels.









