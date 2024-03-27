Euronav NV is controlled by CMB NV. CMB NV is controlled by Saverco NV, which in its turn is not controlled.

It is important to note that the shares that were tendered during the bid are not yet included in the calculations below, as the transfer will only be concluded next week. During the acceptance period, 69,241,955 shares in Euronav, representing 31.47% of the outstanding shares in Euronav, were tendered into the Bid.CMB NV will hold a total of 177,147,299 shares in Euronav, representing 80.51% of the outstanding shares in Euronav.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated March 26, 2024, announcing the Company's transparency notification, dated March 25, 2024, disclosing that the Company has crossed the 10% threshold of the voting rights in the Company pursuant to recent share buybacks.

This press release is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/company-news-reports/press-releases/2024/





The transparency notification is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/share-securities-information/transparency-declaration/declaration/

Contact :

Head ofMarketing & Communications - Katrien Hennin

Tel: +32 499393470

Email: katrien.hennin@cmb.be





Announcement final year results - 4 April 2024

About Euronav NV & CMB.TECH

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a group with around 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia.





Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN.





Euronav plans to change the group's name to CMB.TECH. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.





PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Tuesday 26 March 2024 -9:15 pm CET _______________________________________









