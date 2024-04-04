UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of April 2024

Commission File Number: 001-36810

EURONAV NV

011-32-3-247-4411

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ]

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated April 4, 2024, announcing that the Company received a transparency notification, dated April 4, 2024, from Saverco NV, according to which CMB NV has crossed the 90% threshold of the voting rights in the Company.

EXHIBIT 99.1

DISCLOSURE REGARDING

A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION





(Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007

relating to the disclosure of

important shareholdings in listed companies)





1. Summary of the notification





ANTWERP, Belgium, 4 April 2024 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") received a transparency notification from Saverco NV on 4 April 2024. CMB NV has crossed the transparency threshold of 90%.





2. Content of the notification from 4 April 2024





The notification dated 4 April 2024 contains the following information:





• Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights





• Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person





• Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Saverco NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen

CMB NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen

Euronav NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen





• Transaction date:

03/04/2024





• Threshold that is crossed:

90%





• Denominator:

220,024,713





• Notified details:









A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Saverco NV 24,400 24,400 0.01% CMB NV 107,905,344 177,147,299 80.51% Euronav NV 22,877,040 25,278,554 11.49% Subtotal 130,806,784 202,450,253 92.01% TOTAL 202,450,253 92.01%









B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%









TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 202,450,253 92.01%





• Full chain of controlled undertaking through which the holding is effectively held: Euronav NV is controlled by CMB NV. CMB NV is controlled by Saverco NV, which in its turn is not controlled.









3. Miscellaneous





This press release is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/company-news-reports/press-releases/2024/





The transparency notification is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/share-securities-information/transparency-declaration/declaration/





*

* *





Contact :

Head of Marketing & Communications - Katrien Hennin

Tel:+32 499393470

Email: communications@euronav.com









Publication annual report - 11 April 2024

About Euronav NV & CMB.TECH

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a group with around 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia.





Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN.





Euronav plans to change the group's name to CMB.TECH. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.









PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Thursday 4 April 2024 -22:15 pm CET _______________________________________













Forward-Looking Statements





Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.



