PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Friday 24 November 2023 -8 am CET DISCLOSURE REGARDING A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 relating to the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies) 1. Summary of the notification ANTWERP, Belgium, 24 November 2023 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") received on 22 November 2023 a joint transparency notification from C.K. Limited and Saverco NV. On 22 November 2023, Famatown Finance Limited and Frontline plc transferred their shares in Euronav NV to CMB NV pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered into by them on 9 October 2023. As a result of the transfer the group consisting of C.K. Limited, Famatown Finance Limited and Frontline plc has crossed downwards the 5% transparency threshold and now no longer owns any shares in Euronav NV. Consequently, their agreement with CMB NV to act in concert relating to Euronav NV was terminated. Finally, as a result of the transfer, the group consisting of Saverco NV, CMB NV and Euronav NV has now crossed the 55% transparency threshold. 2. Content of the notification from 22 November 2023 The notification dated 22 November 2023 contains the following information: Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Downward crossing of the lowest threshold Termination of an agreement to act in concert

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Downward crossing of the lowest threshold Termination of an agreement to act in concert Notification by:

Persons acting in concert

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons acting in concert A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement: C.K.Limited, 28 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE2 3QA

Greenwich Holdings Limited, John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus

Famatown Finance Limited, John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus

PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Friday 24 November 2023 -8 am CET Hemen Holding Limited, John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus Frontline Ltd., John Kennedy, Iris House, 7th Floor, Flat / Office 740B 3106, Limassol, Cyprus Saverco NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen CMB NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen Euronav NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen Transaction date: 22/11/2023

Threshold that is crossed: 55%

Denominator:

220,024,713

220,024,713 Notified details: A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting Number of voting rights % of voting rights rights Holder of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to Not linked securities securities securities to securities C.K.Limited 0 0 0.00% Famatown Finance Limited 43,815,131 0 0.00% Frontline Ltd. 13,664,613 0 0.00% Subtotal 57,479,744 0 Saverco NV 24,400 24,400 0.01% CMB NV 50,425,600 107,905,344 49.04% Euronav NV 18,111,771 8.23% Subtotal 50,450,000 126,041,515 57.29% TOTAL 126,041,515 57.29% B) Equivalent financial After the transaction instruments Holders of equivalent Type of Expiration Exercise # of voting % of Settlem financial instruments financial date period or rights that voting ent instrument date may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised TOTAL 0 0.00%

PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Friday 24 November 2023 -8 am CET TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 126,041,515 57.29% C.K. Limited, the trustee of two trusts (the "Trusts") indirectly holds and controls all the shares of Greenwich Holdings Limited ("Greenwich"), Famatown Finance Limited ("Famatown") and Hemen Holding Limited ("Hemen"). Accordingly, C.K. Limited, as trustee, may be deemed to beneficially own the Ordinary Shares that are beneficially owned by Greenwich, Hemen and Famatown. Although Hemen Holding does not own a majority stake in Frontline or otherwise deems to exercise a controlling influence over Frontline, Hemen Holding has exercised the majority of voting rights at the last two annual general meetings of Frontline, which falls within the Belgian concept of control, (solely) for the purposes of this notification. Euronav NV is controlled by CMB NV. CMB NV is controlled by Saverco NV, which in its turn is not controlled. 3. Miscellaneous This press release is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/company-news-reports/press-releases/2023/ The transparency notification is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section:https://www.euronav.com/investors/share-securities-information/transparency-declaration/declaration/ * * * Contact: Contact: Communications Coordinator - Enya Derkinderen Tel: +32 476646359 Email: communications@euronav.com About Euronav NV Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 41 VLCCs (with a further one under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (with a further four under construction) and 2 FSO vessels.