Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated July 3, 2024, announcing the Supervisory Board of the Company has determined the payment details regarding the distribution to shareholders that was approved at the Company's Special General Meeting that was held on July 2, 2024.

Distribution to shareholders - payment details





ANTWERP, Belgium, 3 July 2024 - Euronav NV ("EURN", "Euronav" or "the Company") (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) announced yesterday that the Company's shareholders' meeting approved, amongst others, a distribution to shareholders. The Supervisory Board has now determined the payment details of this distribution.





The approved cash distribution is a combination of a dividend (USD 0.27 per share - COUPON 40), subject to 30% withholding tax (to the extent no exemption or reduction applies), and a distribution out of the available share premium (USD 0.88 per share). Of the share premium distribution, USD 0.07 per share (COUPON 41) is subject to 30% withholding tax (to the extent no exemption or reduction applies). The remaining USD 0.81 per share (COUPON 42) is exempt from withholding tax.





The timing of the distributions is as follows:





COUPONS 40, 41 & 42 Ex-dividend date(1) Record date Payment date Euronext 9 July 2024 10 July 2024 18 July 2024 NYSE 10 July 2024 10 July 2024 18 July 2024





(1) The difference between the ex-dividend date on Euronext and on the NYSE is due to the recent change of the settlement cycle of shares traded through NYSE (T+1) versus the settlement cycle of shares traded through Euronext (T+2).





Contact:

HeadofMarketing&Communications-Katrien Hennin

Tel:+32 499393470

Email: Katrien.hennin@cmb.tech





Brand manager - Enya Derkinderen

Tel : +32476646359

E-mail: enya.derkinderen@cmb.tech





Publication Q2 2024 results - 8 August 2024

About Euronav NV & CMB.TECH

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a diversified & future-proof maritime group with over 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and crude oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia.





Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN.





Euronav will change its group's name to CMB.TECH, effective as of 1 October. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.





Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.