FOURWORLD FILES ANOTHER REQUEST

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a group with around 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia.

This latest request follows earlier complaints and requests filed by FourWorld in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and with the Market Court in Belgium against CMB NV. In March, the courts in Belgium and in the U.S. denied all FourWorld's requests to suspend the closing of CMB NV's mandatory offer.

The claim relates to the integrated solution for the strategic and structural deadlock within Euronav announced on 9 October 2023, of which CMB NV's mandatory offer on all outstanding shares in the Company that closed on 15 March 2024 formed the final piece, as well as Euronav's acquisition of CMB.TECH NV. FourWorld requests that all decisions of Euronav's supervisory board and general meeting in relation to these transactions, as well as the transactions themselves, are declared null and void. In this regard FourWorld has summoned all parties involved in these transactions, i.e. Euronav, CMB NV, Frontline plc, Famatown Finance Limited, Hemen Holding Limited and Geveran Trading Co. Limited.

ANTWERP, Belgium, 8 April 2024 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") has been informed that certain funds managed by FourWorld Capital Management, LLC ("FourWorld") have now also filed a claim with the Enterprise Court in Antwerp, Belgium.

PRESS RELEASE 8 April 2024 - 11:00 p.m. CET _____________________________________

Euronav plans to change the group's name to CMB.TECH. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.





Forward-Looking Statements





Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.