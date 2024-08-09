Financial Report
CMB.TECH & Euronav
Financial Report 2024
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position
(in thousands of USD)
Note
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Vessels
12
2,035,607
1,629,570
Assets under construction
12
678,498
106,513
Right-of-use assets
12
2,204
32,936
Other tangible assets
12
22,110
644
Prepayments
12
1,886
-
Intangible assets
13
16,661
14,194
Receivables
20
63,998
2,887
Investments
25
61,238
519
Deferred tax assets
-
5,604
280
Total non-current assets
2,887,806
1,787,543
Current assets
Inventory
21
32,787
22,511
Trade and other receivables
22
280,985
307,111
Current tax assets
-
3,366
869
Cash and cash equivalents
-
343,899
429,370
661,037
759,861
Non-current assets held for sale
8
182,806
871,876
Total current assets
843,843
1,631,737
TOTAL ASSETS
3,731,649
3,419,280
EQUITY and LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
-
239,148
239,148
Share premium
-
631,397
1,466,529
Translation reserve
14
(74)
235
Hedging reserve
14
2,408
1,140
Treasury shares
14
(284,508)
(157,595)
Retained earnings
-
638,309
807,916
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,226,680
2,357,373
Non-current liabilities


Bank loans
16
1,212,215
362,235
Other notes
16
198,551
198,219
Other borrowings
16
476,693
71,248
Lease liabilities
16
2,183
3,363
Other payables
17
-
146
Employee benefits
-
1,157
1,669
Provisions
23
125
274
Deferred tax liabilities
-
13
-
Total non-current liabilities
1,890,937
637,154
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
94,219
124,013
Current tax liabilities
-
7,110
4,768
Bank loans
16
405,261
166,124
Other notes
16
3,733
3,733
Other borrowings
16
100,480
92,298
Lease liabilities
16
2,919
33,493
Provisions
23
310
324
Total current liabilities
614,032
424,753
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
3,731,649
3,419,280
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements


Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss
(in thousands of USD except per share amounts)
Note
2024
2023
(in thousands of USD except per share amounts)
Jan. 1 - Jun. 30, 2024
Jan. 1 - Jun. 30, 2023
Shipping income
Revenue
9
492,377
688,116
Gains on disposal of vessels/other tangible assets
12
502,547
22,064
Other operating income
9
38,245
14,768
Total shipping income
1,033,169
724,948
Operating expenses
Raw materials and consumables
-
(1,678)
-
Voyage expenses and commissions
10
(85,903)
(71,545)
Vessel operating expenses
10
(100,013)
(118,017)
Charter hire expenses
-
(17)
(1,531)
Depreciation tangible assets
12
(80,529)
(111,109)
Depreciation intangible assets
13
(1,348)
(798)
General and administrative expenses
10
(36,287)
(26,749)
Total operating expenses
(305,775)
(329,749)
RESULT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
727,394
395,199
Finance income
11
23,416
23,505
Finance expenses
11
(69,396)
(83,649)
Net finance expenses
(45,980)
(60,144)
Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investees (net
25
2,570
(9)
of income tax)
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
683,984
335,046
Income tax benefit (expense)
-
(4,364)
1,820
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
679,620
336,866
Attributable to:
Owners of the company
15
679,620
336,866
Basic earnings per share
15
3.43
1.67
Diluted earnings per share
15
3.43
1.67
Weighted average number of shares (basic)
15
197,886,375
201,828,035
Weighted average number of shares (diluted)
15
197,886,375
201,878,050
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements


Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
(in thousands of USD)
Note
2024
2023
Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,
Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,
2024
2023
Profit/(loss) for the period
Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of the defined benefit liability (asset) Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences
Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value
Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
Attributable to:
Owners of the company
679,620
336,866
-
182
-
-
(309)
171
14
1,268
(1,666)
25
-
-
1,141
(1,495)
680,761
335,371
680,761335,371
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements


Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
(in thousands of USD)
Share
Share
Translation
Hedging
Treasury
Retained
Total
(in thousands of USD)
Note
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
shares
earnings
equity
Balance at January 1, 2023
239,148
1,678,336
(24)
33,053
(163,024)
385,976
2,173,465
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
336,866
336,866
Total other comprehensive income (expense)
-
-
-
171
(1,666)
-
-
(1,495)
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-
-
171
(1,666)
-
336,866
335,371
Transactions with owners of the company
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
(211,807)
-
-
-
(157,684)
(369,491)
Treasury shares acquired
-
-
-
-
-
1,501
-
1,501
Equity-settledshare-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(851)
(851)
Total transactions with owners
-
(211,807)
-
-
1,501
(158,535)
(368,841)
Balance at June 30, 2023
239,148
1,466,529
147
31,387
(161,523)
564,307
2,139,995


Share
Share
Translation
Hedging
Treasury
Retained
Total
Note
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
shares
earnings
equity
Balance at January 1, 2024
239,148
1,466,529
235
1,140
(157,595)
807,916
2,357,373
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
679,620
679,620
Total other comprehensive income (expense)
14
-
-
(309)
1,268
-
182
1,141
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-
-
(309)
1,268
-
679,802
680,761
Transactions with owners of the company
Business Combination
24
-
-
-
-
-
(796,970)
(796,970)
Dividends to equity holders
14
-
(835,132)
-
-
-
(52,439)
(887,571)
Treasury shares acquired
14
-
-
-
-
(126,913)
-
(126,913)
Total transactions with owners
-
(835,132)
-
-
(126,913)
(849,409)
(1,811,454)
Balance at June 30, 2024
239,148
631,397
(74)
2,408
(284,508)
638,309
1,226,680
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements


Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows
(in thousands of USD)
Note
2024
2023
Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,
Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,
(in thousands of USD)
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) for the period
679,620
336,866
Adjustments for:
(392,766)
148,027
Depreciation of tangible assets
12
80,529
111,109
Depreciation of intangible assets
13
1,348
798
Provisions
-
(163)
(149)
Income tax (benefits)/expenses
-
4,364
(1,820)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of
25
(2,570)
9
tax
Net finance expense
11
45,980
60,144
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets
12
(502,547)
(22,064)
(Gain)/loss on disposal of subsidiaries
9
(19,707)
-
Changes in working capital requirements
12,767
(33,886)
Change in cash guarantees
-
(44,494)
(25)
Change in inventory
21
757
(1,615)
Change in receivables from contracts with customers
22
45,353
(21,652)
Change in accrued income
22
3,770
(10,809)
Change in deferred charges
22
4,002
(7,728)
Change in other receivables
22
8,356
(1,568)
Change in trade payables
17
3,331
17,031
Change in accrued payroll
17
(865)
636
Change in accrued expenses
17
(15,216)
(6,058)
Change in deferred income
17
1,735
(511)
Change in other payables
-
6,038
(736)
Change in provisions for employee benefits
-
-
(851)
Income taxes paid during the period
-
(4,253)
(6,268)
Interest paid
-
(42,489)
(56,001)
Interest received
-
13,910
12,842
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
266,789
401,580
Acquisition of vessels and vessels under construction
12
(444,570)
(208,629)
Proceeds from the sale of vessels
12
1,511,765
40,523
Acquisition of other tangible assets
12
(3,077)
(511)
Acquisition of intangible assets
13
(386)
(42)
Proceeds from the sale of other (in)tangible assets
12
2,000
-
Net cash on deconsolidation / sale of subsidiaries
-
822
-
Investments in other companies
20
(45,000)
-


Net cash paid in business combinations and joint
24/25
(1,149,886)
-
ventures
Lease payments received from finance leases
-
782
944
Advances on proceeds from the sale of vessels
-
-
27,500
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
(127,550)
(140,215)
(Purchase of) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares
14
(126,913)
1,501
Proceeds from new borrowings
16
1,365,022
746,013
Repayment of borrowings
16
(206,701)
(402,652)
Repayment of lease liabilities
16
(32,291)
(11,586)
Repayment of commercial paper
16
(213,545)
(220,157)
Repayment of sale and leaseback
16
(100,980)
(41,907)
Transaction costs related to issue of loans and
16
(4,477)
(3,919)
borrowings
Dividends paid
14
(903,331)
(346,671)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
(223,216)
(279,378)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
(83,977)
(18,013)
equivalents
Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
-
429,370
179,929
period
Effect of changes in exchange rates
-
(1,494)
2,616
Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
-
343,899
164,532
period
of which restricted cash
-
-
-
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements


Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024
Note 1 - Reporting entity
Note 2 - Basis of preparation
Note 3 - Use of judgements and estimates
Note 4 - Changes in significant accounting policies Note 5 - Changes in consolidation scope
Note 6 - Significant events
Note 7 - Segment reporting
Note 8 - Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
Note 9 - Revenue and other operating income Note 10 - Expenses for shipping activities Note 11 - Net finance expenses
Note 12 - Property, plant and equipment
Note 13 - Intangible assets
Note 14 - Equity
Note 15 - Earnings per share
Note 16 - Interest-bearing loans and borrowings Note 17 - Trade and other payables
Note 18 - Financial instruments
Note 19 - Deferred tax assets and liabilities Note 20 - Non-current receivables
Note 21 - Bunker inventory
Note 22 - Trade and other receivables
Note 23 - Provisions and contingencies
Note 24 - Business Combination
Note 25 - Investments
Note 26 - Subsequent events
Note 27 - Standards issued but not yet effective
Note 28 - Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial statements and the fair overview of the management report
