Financial Report

2024

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

(in thousands of USD)

Note

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Vessels

12

2,035,607

1,629,570

Assets under construction

12

678,498

106,513

Right-of-use assets

12

2,204

32,936

Other tangible assets

12

22,110

644

Prepayments

12

1,886

-

Intangible assets

13

16,661

14,194

Receivables

20

63,998

2,887

Investments

25

61,238

519

Deferred tax assets

-

5,604

280

Total non-current assets

2,887,806

1,787,543

Current assets

Inventory

21

32,787

22,511

Trade and other receivables

22

280,985

307,111

Current tax assets

-

3,366

869

Cash and cash equivalents

-

343,899

429,370

661,037

759,861

Non-current assets held for sale

8

182,806

871,876

Total current assets

843,843

1,631,737

TOTAL ASSETS

3,731,649

3,419,280

EQUITY and LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

-

239,148

239,148

Share premium

-

631,397

1,466,529

Translation reserve

14

(74)

235

Hedging reserve

14

2,408

1,140

Treasury shares

14

(284,508)

(157,595)

Retained earnings

-

638,309

807,916

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,226,680

2,357,373

Non-current liabilities

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Bank loans

16

1,212,215

362,235

Other notes

16

198,551

198,219

Other borrowings

16

476,693

71,248

Lease liabilities

16

2,183

3,363

Other payables

17

-

146

Employee benefits

-

1,157

1,669

Provisions

23

125

274

Deferred tax liabilities

-

13

-

Total non-current liabilities

1,890,937

637,154

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

17

94,219

124,013

Current tax liabilities

-

7,110

4,768

Bank loans

16

405,261

166,124

Other notes

16

3,733

3,733

Other borrowings

16

100,480

92,298

Lease liabilities

16

2,919

33,493

Provisions

23

310

324

Total current liabilities

614,032

424,753

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

3,731,649

3,419,280

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss

(in thousands of USD except per share amounts)

Note

2024

2023

(in thousands of USD except per share amounts)

Jan. 1 - Jun. 30, 2024

Jan. 1 - Jun. 30, 2023

Shipping income

Revenue

9

492,377

688,116

Gains on disposal of vessels/other tangible assets

12

502,547

22,064

Other operating income

9

38,245

14,768

Total shipping income

1,033,169

724,948

Operating expenses

Raw materials and consumables

-

(1,678)

-

Voyage expenses and commissions

10

(85,903)

(71,545)

Vessel operating expenses

10

(100,013)

(118,017)

Charter hire expenses

-

(17)

(1,531)

Depreciation tangible assets

12

(80,529)

(111,109)

Depreciation intangible assets

13

(1,348)

(798)

General and administrative expenses

10

(36,287)

(26,749)

Total operating expenses

(305,775)

(329,749)

RESULT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

727,394

395,199

Finance income

11

23,416

23,505

Finance expenses

11

(69,396)

(83,649)

Net finance expenses

(45,980)

(60,144)

Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investees (net

25

2,570

(9)

of income tax)

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX

683,984

335,046

Income tax benefit (expense)

-

(4,364)

1,820

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

679,620

336,866

Attributable to:

Owners of the company

15

679,620

336,866

Basic earnings per share

15

3.43

1.67

Diluted earnings per share

15

3.43

1.67

Weighted average number of shares (basic)

15

197,886,375

201,828,035

Weighted average number of shares (diluted)

15

197,886,375

201,878,050

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

(in thousands of USD)

Note

2024

2023

Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,

Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,

2024

2023

Profit/(loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of the defined benefit liability (asset) Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences

Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value

Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax

Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period

Attributable to:

Owners of the company

679,620

336,866

-

182

-

-

(309)

171

14

1,268

(1,666)

25

-

-

1,141

(1,495)

680,761

335,371

680,761335,371

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

(in thousands of USD)

Share

Share

Translation

Hedging

Treasury

Retained

Total

(in thousands of USD)

Note

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

shares

earnings

equity

Balance at January 1, 2023

239,148

1,678,336

(24)

33,053

(163,024)

385,976

2,173,465

Profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

336,866

336,866

Total other comprehensive income (expense)

-

-

-

171

(1,666)

-

-

(1,495)

Total comprehensive income (expense)

-

-

171

(1,666)

-

336,866

335,371

Transactions with owners of the company

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

(211,807)

-

-

-

(157,684)

(369,491)

Treasury shares acquired

-

-

-

-

-

1,501

-

1,501

Equity-settledshare-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

(851)

(851)

Total transactions with owners

-

(211,807)

-

-

1,501

(158,535)

(368,841)

Balance at June 30, 2023

239,148

1,466,529

147

31,387

(161,523)

564,307

2,139,995

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Share

Share

Translation

Hedging

Treasury

Retained

Total

Note

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

shares

earnings

equity

Balance at January 1, 2024

239,148

1,466,529

235

1,140

(157,595)

807,916

2,357,373

Profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

679,620

679,620

Total other comprehensive income (expense)

14

-

-

(309)

1,268

-

182

1,141

Total comprehensive income (expense)

-

-

(309)

1,268

-

679,802

680,761

Transactions with owners of the company

Business Combination

24

-

-

-

-

-

(796,970)

(796,970)

Dividends to equity holders

14

-

(835,132)

-

-

-

(52,439)

(887,571)

Treasury shares acquired

14

-

-

-

-

(126,913)

-

(126,913)

Total transactions with owners

-

(835,132)

-

-

(126,913)

(849,409)

(1,811,454)

Balance at June 30, 2024

239,148

631,397

(74)

2,408

(284,508)

638,309

1,226,680

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

(in thousands of USD)

Note

2024

2023

Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,

Jan. 1 - Jun. 30,

(in thousands of USD)

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) for the period

679,620

336,866

Adjustments for:

(392,766)

148,027

Depreciation of tangible assets

12

80,529

111,109

Depreciation of intangible assets

13

1,348

798

Provisions

-

(163)

(149)

Income tax (benefits)/expenses

-

4,364

(1,820)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of

25

(2,570)

9

tax

Net finance expense

11

45,980

60,144

(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets

12

(502,547)

(22,064)

(Gain)/loss on disposal of subsidiaries

9

(19,707)

-

Changes in working capital requirements

12,767

(33,886)

Change in cash guarantees

-

(44,494)

(25)

Change in inventory

21

757

(1,615)

Change in receivables from contracts with customers

22

45,353

(21,652)

Change in accrued income

22

3,770

(10,809)

Change in deferred charges

22

4,002

(7,728)

Change in other receivables

22

8,356

(1,568)

Change in trade payables

17

3,331

17,031

Change in accrued payroll

17

(865)

636

Change in accrued expenses

17

(15,216)

(6,058)

Change in deferred income

17

1,735

(511)

Change in other payables

-

6,038

(736)

Change in provisions for employee benefits

-

-

(851)

Income taxes paid during the period

-

(4,253)

(6,268)

Interest paid

-

(42,489)

(56,001)

Interest received

-

13,910

12,842

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

266,789

401,580

Acquisition of vessels and vessels under construction

12

(444,570)

(208,629)

Proceeds from the sale of vessels

12

1,511,765

40,523

Acquisition of other tangible assets

12

(3,077)

(511)

Acquisition of intangible assets

13

(386)

(42)

Proceeds from the sale of other (in)tangible assets

12

2,000

-

Net cash on deconsolidation / sale of subsidiaries

-

822

-

Investments in other companies

20

(45,000)

-

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Net cash paid in business combinations and joint

24/25

(1,149,886)

-

ventures

Lease payments received from finance leases

-

782

944

Advances on proceeds from the sale of vessels

-

-

27,500

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

(127,550)

(140,215)

(Purchase of) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares

14

(126,913)

1,501

Proceeds from new borrowings

16

1,365,022

746,013

Repayment of borrowings

16

(206,701)

(402,652)

Repayment of lease liabilities

16

(32,291)

(11,586)

Repayment of commercial paper

16

(213,545)

(220,157)

Repayment of sale and leaseback

16

(100,980)

(41,907)

Transaction costs related to issue of loans and

16

(4,477)

(3,919)

borrowings

Dividends paid

14

(903,331)

(346,671)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

(223,216)

(279,378)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

(83,977)

(18,013)

equivalents

Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

-

429,370

179,929

period

Effect of changes in exchange rates

-

(1,494)

2,616

Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

-

343,899

164,532

period

of which restricted cash

-

-

-

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 53 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

CMB.TECH & Euronav

Financial Report 2024

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024

Note 1 - Reporting entity

Note 2 - Basis of preparation

Note 3 - Use of judgements and estimates

Note 4 - Changes in significant accounting policies Note 5 - Changes in consolidation scope

Note 6 - Significant events

Note 7 - Segment reporting

Note 8 - Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

Note 9 - Revenue and other operating income Note 10 - Expenses for shipping activities Note 11 - Net finance expenses

Note 12 - Property, plant and equipment

Note 13 - Intangible assets

Note 14 - Equity

Note 15 - Earnings per share

Note 16 - Interest-bearing loans and borrowings Note 17 - Trade and other payables

Note 18 - Financial instruments

Note 19 - Deferred tax assets and liabilities Note 20 - Non-current receivables

Note 21 - Bunker inventory

Note 22 - Trade and other receivables

Note 23 - Provisions and contingencies

Note 24 - Business Combination

Note 25 - Investments

Note 26 - Subsequent events

Note 27 - Standards issued but not yet effective

Note 28 - Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial statements and the fair overview of the management report

