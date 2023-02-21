Advanced search
Euronav : Form 20-F Form 40-F - Form 6-K

02/21/2023
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of February 2023

Commission File Number: 001-36810

EURONAV NV

De Gerlachekaai 20
2000 Antwerpen
Belgium

011-32-3-247-4411
(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ]




INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated February 21, 2023, announcing that the Company sold the Suezmax Cap Charles.

The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 of this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-238472) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission effective May 18, 2020.



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

EURONAV NV
(Registrant)
Dated: February 21, 2023
By:
/s/ Lieve Logghe
Lieve Logghe
Chief Financial Officer





EXHIBIT 99.1


PRESS RELEASE

21 February 2023 - 08:00 a.m. CET




EURONAV SELLS SUEZMAX CAP CHARLES


ANTWERP, Belgium, 21 February 2023 - Euronav NV ("EURN" or "Euronav") (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) has sold the Suezmax Cap Charles(2006 - 158,881 DWT). This sale is part of our ongoing fleet renewal strategy and in response to new regulations such as EEXI (Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index) which came into force earlier this year. This transaction will generate a capital gain of USD 22.1 million.

The Cap Charles is debt free and was delivered to her new owner on 16 February 2023.


Contact:
Contact: Brian Gallagher - Head of IR Communications & Management Board member
Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36
Email: IR@euronav.com


Announcement final year results 2022 - 31 March 2023
About Euronav NV
Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 40 VLCCs (with further two under construction), 21 Suezmaxes (with a further five under construction) and 2 FSO vessels under long term contract.


Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.



PRESS RELEASE

21 February 2023 - 08:00 a.m. CET

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
