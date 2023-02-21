Euronav : Form 20-F Form 40-F - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated February 21, 2023, announcing that the Company sold the Suezmax Cap Charles.





The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 of this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-238472) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission effective May 18, 2020.













EURONAV SELLS SUEZMAX CAP CHARLES



ANTWERP, Belgium, 21 February 2023 - Euronav NV ("EURN" or "Euronav") (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) has sold the Suezmax Cap Charles(2006 - 158,881 DWT). This sale is part of our ongoing fleet renewal strategy and in response to new regulations such as EEXI (Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index) which came into force earlier this year. This transaction will generate a capital gain of USD 22.1 million.

The Cap Charles is debt free and was delivered to her new owner on 16 February 2023.



Contact: Contact: Brian Gallagher - Head of IR Communications & Management Board member Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36 Email: IR@euronav.com



Announcement final year results 2022 - 31 March 2023 About Euronav NV Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 40 VLCCs (with further two under construction), 21 Suezmaxes (with a further five under construction) and 2 FSO vessels under long term contract.



