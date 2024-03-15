Fourworld request also denied in Belgium - Offers have closed as scheduled

ANTWERP, Belgium, 15 March 2024 - Euronav NV ("EURN", "Euronav" or "the Company") (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) has been informed that the Market Court in Belgium has also denied a request to suspend the closing of the Belgian offer. The request was filed by certain funds managed by FourWorld Capital Management LLC.

Both the U.S. offer and the Belgian offer have closed earlier today as scheduled.

More information can be found in the press release by CMB that can be consulted here.

Publication final year results - 4 April 2024

