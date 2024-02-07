Euronav NV announced at the special meeting held on February 7, 2024, approved resignation of Patrick De Brabandere as members of the supervisory board.
Euronav NV
Equities
EURN
BE0003816338
Oil & Gas Transportation Services
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|16.5 EUR
|-0.03%
|+1.20%
|+3.29%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.32%
|3 586 M $
|-2.18%
|73 569 M $
|-0.42%
|56 968 M $
|-1.92%
|41 726 M $
|-2.58%
|39 578 M $
|-1.00%
|39 404 M $
|+2.57%
|37 602 M $
|-5.84%
|37 098 M $
|-0.04%
|23 979 M $
|-0.73%
|19 225 M $
