Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Euronav NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EURN   BE0003816338

EURONAV NV

(EURN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:09:03 2023-05-11 am EDT
14.76 EUR   +4.17%
07:04aEuronav : Presentation Q1 Earnings Call
PU
03:50aEuronav beats Q1 profit estimates, proposes higher dividend
RE
02:05aEuronav : announces first quarter 2023 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Euronav : Presentation Q1 Earnings Call

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EURONAV

Q1 2023 EARNINGS CALL

MAY 11, 2023

Forward looking statements

Matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the delivery of vessels, the outlook for tanker shipping rates, general industry conditions future operating results of the Company's vessels, capital expenditures, expansion and growth opportunities, bank borrowings, financing activities and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations stated in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their obligations to us, the strength of the world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in tanker vessel charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tankers, changes in our vessel operating expenses, including dry-docking, crewing and insurance costs, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, ability of customers of our pools to perform their obligations under charter contracts on a timely basis, potential liability from future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward looking events discussed in this presentation might not occur, and our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

2

AGENDA - Q1 2023 EARNINGS CALL

Q1 2023 Highlights

Financials

Tanker market

Conclusion

Q&A

Hugo De Stoop, CEO

Lieve Logghe, CFO

Brian Gallagher, Head

Hugo De Stoop, CEO

IR & Communications

3

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Hugo De Stoop, CEO

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Key takeaways

P&L Breakeven vs. Spot Rates in USD/day

  • Strong earnings reflected in Q1 results
  • Counter seasonal rally delivers strongest freight market in March
  • Q1 Dividend USD 0.70 per share
  • Augments final dividend FY 2022 USD 1.10 per share to make USD 1.80 per share in total to be paid Q2 2023
  • New composition of Supervisory board to provide pathway to further value creation

In USD per day

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

VLCC

Average spot rate (in TI Pool)*

$51,400

$13,750

Average time charter rate**

$48,500

$48,300

SUEZMAX

Average spot rate***

$70,600

$15,500

Average time charter rate

$31,700

$30,500

Q2 2023 rates-to-date:

VLCC (non-scrubber): 62% fixed at $67,000 per day

SUEZMAX: 51% fixed at $62,000 per day

VLCC

51,400

27,985

37,650

23,415

13,750

P&L Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Break-

even

SUEZMAX

70,600

52,055

55,100

18,545

15,500

P&L

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Break-

even

5 * Euronav owned ships in TI Pool; ** Including profit share where applicable; *** Excluding technical off-hire days

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EURONAV NV
07:04aEuronav : Presentation Q1 Earnings Call
PU
03:50aEuronav beats Q1 profit estimates, proposes higher dividend
RE
02:05aEuronav : announces first quarter 2023 results
PU
05/10Euronext's April Cash Volumes Decline
MT
04/27Euronav to announce Q1 2023 results on Thursday 11 May 2023
AQ
04/25Stifel Upgrades Euronav to Buy Rating From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $22 From $17
MT
04/18Euronav : Regulated information - Form 6-K
PU
04/17Euronav Annual General Meeting of 17 May 2023
AQ
04/17Euronav : CONVENING NOTICE FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
04/17EURONAV NV : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EURONAV NV
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 304 M - -
Net income 2023 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,67x
Yield 2023 13,8%
Capitalization 3 138 M 3 138 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 946
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart EURONAV NV
Duration : Period :
Euronav NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONAV NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,55 $
Average target price 20,11 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugo de Stoop Chief Executive Officer
Lieve Logghe Chief Financial Officer
Grace Reksten Skaugen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brian James Gallagher Head-Investor Relations, Research & Communications
Alexander Staring Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURONAV NV-9.72%3 138
ENBRIDGE INC.0.42%80 490
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.76%55 994
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.26%42 646
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-7.14%37 630
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.49%35 522
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer