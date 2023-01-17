Euronav : REQUEST TO CONVENE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING BY CMB - Form 6-K

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 40 VLCCs (with further two under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (one of which is in a joint venture and two vessels time chartered in) with a further five under construction and 2 FSO vessels under long term contract.

Article 7:126 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations provides that a company must sent an invitation for a shareholders' meeting within three weeks following receipt of a request from a shareholder holding more than 10% of the voting rights. That invitation shall specify the exact date of the shareholders' meeting which date shall not be earlier than the 30th day following the date of the invitation. The Euronav Supervisory Board will now analyse CMB's proposals in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and will update the market in due course.

ANTWERP, Belgium, January 17, 2023 - Euronav NV ("EURN" or "Euronav") ( NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN ) notes that on 16 January 2023 it has received a letter from CMB NV ("CMB") requesting that the Supervisory Board convenes a general meeting of Euronav with the agenda items and proposed decisions attached to the letter, pursuing the replacement of all members of the Supervisory Board of Euronav. Please refer to the annex to this press release which contains this letter. The letter is also available on Euronav's website via the following link: https://www.euronav.com/investors/legal-information/agm/2023/

Regulated information - This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) 17 January 2023 - 08:00 a.m. CET

