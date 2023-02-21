Euronav : Regulated information - Form 6-K

Regulated information Monday 20 February 2023 - 08.00 am CET REVISED CONVENING NOTICE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF 23 MARCH 2023 ANTWERP, Belgium, 20 February 2023 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") invites its shareholders to participate to the Special General Meeting to be held on Thursday 23 March 2023 at 02.00 p.m. CET in 2000 Antwerp, Schaliënstraat 3. On 16 February 2023, the Company received a request pursuant to Article 7:130 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations from Famatown Finance Limited, a shareholder owning more than 3% of the outstanding shares of the Company to add two additional proposed decisions to the agenda of the special shareholders' meeting, which was published on 6 February 2023. Revised Agenda - Item 4 - Appointment of John Frederiksen & Cato H Stonex These additional agenda items and proposed decisions for the special shareholders' meeting are included in the revised "Agenda of the special shareholders' meeting", under item 4 ("Appointment of member of the Supervisory Board") as published on our website https://www.euronav.com/en/investors/legal-information/agm/2023/.The biographies of Mr Frederiksen and Mr Stonex are listed below. Euronav Supervisory Board Recommendations As a reminder to investors the Supervisory board of Euronav has recommended the following voting guidance at the upcoming SGM.

In view of the record date of Thursday 9 March 2022, shareholders may not reposition shares between the Belgian Register and the U.S. Register during the period from Wednesday 8 March 2023 at 8.00 a.m. (Belgian time) until Friday 10 March 2023 at 8.00 a.m. (Belgian time) ("Freeze Period"). A revised proxy form and voting form are available on the company's website https://www.euronav.com/en/investors/legal-information/agm/2023/ . The practical formalities for participation to this meeting are described in the revised convening notice. Biographies Mr John Frederiksen - representative of Famatown Current Chairman of ST Energy Transition I and Director at Frontline and Golden Ocean Group. Mr Frederiksen has extensive experience from over five decades engaged in shipping investments. He manages a family trust controlling significant interests in shipping, offshore, property, fish farming and other industries and has interests in well known publicly listed shipping companies including Frontline, Golden Ocean, SFL Corp., Flex LNG and Avance Gas. Mr Cato H Stonex - representative of Famatown Mr Stonex is founder of WMC Capital, an investment company focused on the recovery of the global shipping industry. In addition he is also the founding partner of Stone Capital Partners, focusing on stock picking in small and mid-cap equities. Mr Stonex remains a director of Obotritia, a conglomerate with interests in property, venture capital and banking Mr Stonex began his career at Morgan Grenfell & Co and then as Fund Manager at J Rothschild & Co. * * * Contact : Brian Gallagher - Head of IR, Research and Communications & Management Board member Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36 Email: IR@euronav.com

Announcement final year results 2022: 31 March 2023 About Euronav NV Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 40 VLCCs (with further two under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (with a further five under construction) and 2 FSO vessels under long term contract.