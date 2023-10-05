Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 41 VLCCs (with a further one under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (with a further four under construction) and 2 FSO vessels.

The discussions between the parties are well advanced. However, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement. The aforementioned is in any case subject to all necessary internal approvals of the involved parties. If the negotiations would result in a formal agreement, such agreement will be subject to customary competition clearance procedures and any required approval procedures with the financial market authorities in Belgium and the U.S.

ANTWERP, Belgium, October 5th, 2023 - Euronav NV ("EURN", "Euronav" or "the Company") (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) takes note of recent press speculation about a possible transaction involving two of Euronav's largest shareholders, Frontline plc ("Frontline") and CMB NV ("CMB") leading to volatility of the Euronav share price and suspension of the Euronav shares on Euronext Brussels.

5 October 2023

