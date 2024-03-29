Washington, D.C. 20549
SHARE BUYBACK
ANTWERP, Belgium, 29 March 2024 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") announces that the Company has purchased on the NYSE and on Euronext Brussels a total of 2,620,931 of its own shares.
Following these transactions, the Company now owns 25,131,181 shares (11.42% of the total outstanding share count).
Further details on these transactions are as follows:
Shares repurchased on Euronext Brussels
Transaction date
Quantity
Average Price
Min Price
Max Price
Total price
25 March 2024
259,016
EUR 14.9834
EUR 14.81
EUR 15.00
EUR 3,880,940
26 March 2024
291,026
EUR 15.1762
EUR 15.00
EUR 15.18
EUR 4,416,669
27 March 2024
1,050,882
EUR 15.0857
EUR 15.05
EUR 15.12
EUR 15,853,291
28 March 2024
820,771
EUR 15.2587
EUR 15.13
EUR 15.36
EUR 12,523,898
Total
2,421,695
EUR 36,674,798
Shares repurchased on the NYSE
Transaction date
Quantity
Average Price
Min Price
Max Price
Total price
25 March 2024
107,774
USD 16.2292
USD 16.065
USD 16.33
USD 1,749,086
26 March 2024
30,610
USD 16.3129
USD 16.24
USD 16.37
USD 499,338
27 March 2024
25,582
USD 16.3667
USD 16.315
USD 16.40
USD 418,693
28 March 2024
35,270
USD 16.5599
USD 16.48
USD 16.60
USD 584,068
Total
199,236
USD 3,251,185
The Supervisory Board has authorised the Management Board to repurchase up to 10 million shares at a maximum purchase price per share of USD 17.86* with a term from 21 March 2024 to 28 June 2024. The company will therefore retain the option to repurchase shares going forward and will monitor market conditions before deciding whether to proceed with share repurchases, taking into account various factors, including regulatory or legal requirements and other corporate considerations.
The Supervisory Board and Management Board believe that this affirmative action creates long-term value for all stakeholders given the significant disconnect between equity value and net asset value at present and reflects the strength of Euronav's balance sheet and the confidence of Supervisory Board and Management Board in the long-term value in the Company's shares.
*It should be noted that any dividend or other distribution paid should be deducted from this amount as of the ex-dividend date.
Contact:
Head of Marketing & Communications - Katrien Hennin
Tel: +32 499393470
Email: katrien.hennin@cmb.be
Announcement final year results - 4 April 2024
About Euronav NV & CMB.TECH
Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a group with around 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia.
Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN.
Euronav plans to change the group's name to CMB.TECH. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.
