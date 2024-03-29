UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

For the month of March 2024

Commission File Number: 001-36810

EURONAV NV

011-32-3-247-4411

(Address of principal executive offices)

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated March 29, 2024, announcing that the Company has purchased 2,620,931 of its own shares on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Brussels.

The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 of this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-272785) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission effective June 20, 2023.

EXHIBIT 99.1





SHARE BUYBACK





ANTWERP, Belgium, 29 March 2024 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") announces that the Company has purchased on the NYSE and on Euronext Brussels a total of 2,620,931 of its own shares.





Following these transactions, the Company now owns 25,131,181 shares (11.42% of the total outstanding share count).





Further details on these transactions are as follows:









Shares repurchased on Euronext Brussels





Transaction date Quantity Average Price Min Price Max Price Total price 25 March 2024 259,016 EUR 14.9834 EUR 14.81 EUR 15.00 EUR 3,880,940 26 March 2024 291,026 EUR 15.1762 EUR 15.00 EUR 15.18 EUR 4,416,669 27 March 2024 1,050,882 EUR 15.0857 EUR 15.05 EUR 15.12 EUR 15,853,291 28 March 2024 820,771 EUR 15.2587 EUR 15.13 EUR 15.36 EUR 12,523,898 Total 2,421,695 EUR 36,674,798





Shares repurchased on the NYSE





Transaction date Quantity Average Price Min Price Max Price Total price 25 March 2024 107,774 USD 16.2292 USD 16.065 USD 16.33 USD 1,749,086 26 March 2024 30,610 USD 16.3129 USD 16.24 USD 16.37 USD 499,338 27 March 2024 25,582 USD 16.3667 USD 16.315 USD 16.40 USD 418,693 28 March 2024 35,270 USD 16.5599 USD 16.48 USD 16.60 USD 584,068 Total 199,236 USD 3,251,185









The Supervisory Board has authorised the Management Board to repurchase up to 10 million shares at a maximum purchase price per share of USD 17.86* with a term from 21 March 2024 to 28 June 2024. The company will therefore retain the option to repurchase shares going forward and will monitor market conditions before deciding whether to proceed with share repurchases, taking into account various factors, including regulatory or legal requirements and other corporate considerations.





The Supervisory Board and Management Board believe that this affirmative action creates long-term value for all stakeholders given the significant disconnect between equity value and net asset value at present and reflects the strength of Euronav's balance sheet and the confidence of Supervisory Board and Management Board in the long-term value in the Company's shares.





*It should be noted that any dividend or other distribution paid should be deducted from this amount as of the ex-dividend date.

*

* *





Contact :

Head of Marketing & Communications - Katrien Hennin

Tel: +32 499393470

Email: katrien.hennin@cmb.be





Announcement final year results - 4 April 2024

About Euronav NV & CMB.TECH

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a group with around 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia.





Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN.





Euronav plans to change the group's name to CMB.TECH. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.





PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Friday 29 March 2024 - 21:15 CET _______________________________________









Forward-Looking Statements





Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.







