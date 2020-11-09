Log in
Euronav : Transcript Q3 2020 earnings call

11/09/2020 | 04:02am EST

Euronav N.V. (EURN) CEO Hugo De Stoop on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Earning Call Audio

Euronav N.V. (NYSE:EURN) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Gallagher - IR

Hugo De Stoop - CEO

Lieve Logghe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Tsung - Webber Research & Advisory

Chadd Tribo - Jefferies LLC

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Jon Chappell - Evercore

Kevin Uherek - Deutsche Bank

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Omar Nokta - Clarksons

Eirik Haavaldsen - Pareto Securities

Geoffrey Scott - Scott Asset Management

Quirijn Mulder - ING

Randy Giveans - Jefferies LLC

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Euronav Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Brian Gallagher. Please go ahead.

Brian Gallagher

Thank you. Good morning and afternoon to everyone, and thanks for joining Euronav's Q3 2020 Earnings Call. Before I start, I would like to say a few words.

The information discussed on this call is based on information as of today, Thursday, the 5th of November 2020 and may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, performance, underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. All forward-looking statements are critical to the company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our own company's website at euronav.com.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to read our safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the slide presentation.

With that, I will now pass on to Chief Executive, Hugo De Stoop, to start with the agenda slide on Slide 3. Sir, over to you.

Hugo De Stoop

Thank you, Brian. Welcome to our call today, wherever you are. In terms of the agenda, I will firstly run through the Q2 highlights before passing on to Lieve, our CFO, who will provide a full financial review of the net income statement and the balance sheet. Then Brian, our Head of Investor Relations, Market Research and Communication, will look at the current market themes in the tanker market before I return to discuss the FSO contract and Euronav outlook before we take questions.

So let's turn to Slide 4 and the highlights page. The tanker market performance was mixed during Q3 to say the least. The first half of Q3, as we updated in early August, was robust with early freight rates driven by what had been at that point in time 2 positive factors: the strong recovery trajectory of oil demand and a positive disruption with bank capacity held out of the market via congestions or storage requirements.

Both of these factors have unwound over the past 3 months with freight rates under fairly constant pressure since late August. We stated in early August that there was far less visibility than usual, and this has proven to be the case and remain so as we entered Q4. The usual seasonal pattern of improving demand for oil into the key winter period has not gained traction as vessel supply remains elevated, cargoes are limited with low visibility on cargo programs and sentiment amongst owners remained weak when setting freight rates given this background.

Nevertheless, during this period, we returned to our shareholders 80% of our net income earned during Q2 totaling $200 million, split 50% in cash dividends and 50% via share buybacks. This brings me to Slide 5 and the capital allocation at Euronav, which remains an important and key focus for the Board and management. At Euronav, we always try to be balanced and consistent in our allocation. We do have some mandatory debt repayment as well as some revolving credit facility reductions, which are noncash. But given where our current leverage is, we do not need to repay more debt for the time being.

We remain committed to our return target that is 80% of net income to shareholders. For the third quarter, that is the equivalent of EUR 37 million that we will split again, 50% of the available as cash dividend of

$0.09 per share and 50% as a buyback that we intend to complete before the end of Q4. When repurchasing shares, we will always try to create long-term shareholder value rather than giving support to a share price, which has been anyway very volatile during the quarter.

There is one small change to be noted in our fleet renewal program. Given where the market is, we have pushed forward to 2021 1 of the 4 VLCC newbuilding acquired via resale of contract. This means that we will take delivery of all 4 VLCC in the first quarter of 2021.

I now turn it over to Lieve Logghe, our CFO, for more detail on the financials.

Lieve Logghe

Thank you, Hugo. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 amounts to $145 million or $0.71 per share. Net income equates to $46.2 million or $0.52 per share. Strong cost control remains the focus. Focus is set not only on shipping expenses but also on G&A negatively affected by a softer dollar. Furthermore, the financing expenses are lower, thanks to the reduced debt level and lower reference interest rate.

This brings me to the next slide being the Euronav balance sheet position as for September 30, 2020. The company remains in a solid position with a very strong financial balance sheet. The book leverage ratio is 35.8% and our liquidity position is in excess of $1.2 billion, of which $161 million is in cash, and the remainder is parked under revolving credit facilities in order not to burn our pockets.

Strong focus has been put to reduce working capital requirements by collecting outstanding receivables generated from the high Q2 market environment. This cash focus, combined with the operational results, supported Euronav to further reduce net financial debt by $62 million in Q3. But financing is indeed constantly evolving, and that has impacted Euronav already with a move to put a major portion of our lending some $730 million into a sustainability loan, which we cover in the next slide.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:01:08 UTC
