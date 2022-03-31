PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Wednesday 31 March 2022 - 8 a.m. CET

EURONAV ANNOUNCES FINAL YEAR

RESULTS 2021

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

• Challenging year for crude tanker markets throughout 2021

• Oversupply of vessels combined with Omicron variant and slower than expected return to normalised levels of economic activity key drivers of low freight rates

• Medium term thesis of freight recovery remains intact with supportive industry fundamentals

• Euronav counter-cyclically invested in 8 new eco-vessels (5 Suezmaxes & 3 VLCCs) at advantageous prices

• Continued to diversify funding sources with new USD 200 million corporate bond; sustainability linked financing now over 40% of total funding

• Depreciation charge reduced by USD 100 million per annum as from 2022 and certain cost elements reclassified to ensure comparability within the sector

ANTWERP, Belgium, 31 March 2022 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") reported its final financial results today for the full year to 31 December 2021.

The return of oil consumption at a global scale was going to be a key driver to freight market recovery in 2021. When COVID vaccinations started being administered throughout the world, this recovery seemed to be imminent. Unfortunately, this did not evolve at the pace desired or expected.

The first half of 2021 was still impacted by a static and relatively low oil and related product consumption averaging just 96 million barrels per day. This compared to pre-COVID highs of more than 105 million barrels for Q4 2019. Some control over the virus from Q3 2021 onwards delivered small but sequential improvement in freight rates. Demand for oil was also boosted during Q4 by extreme price increases and volatility in energy and fuel prices. This prompted some substitution into oil and an increase in oil demand. While estimates vary, this event has resulted in an additional oil demand of 1 million barrels per day.

In early 2021, Euronav took the opportunity to counter cyclically invest by taking over a number of resale contracts for new vessels and proactively ordering new tonnage. This totalled 8 new vessels during 2021, with all vessels to be scrubber fitted and "future proofed" via investment in vessel infrastructure allowing later retrofitting of new technologies as and when they become available. Prices today are 25% higher for such tonnage and this investment represents a 15% increase in our fleet size on an underlying basis.

The year also saw global oil inventories decline significantly, and all major OECD hubs saw commercial crude oil stocks fall below the 5-year range. Replenishment of these reserves is necessary at a time when energy security has become a key issue following the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of the year.

Oil supply is another important factor in the recovery of the freight market. Production cuts began to taper in May 2021 and the OPEC alliance has gradually added more oil supply to the market progressively. This started to become visible to the tanker market going into the fourth quarter of 2021, as cargo numbers started to reflect the recovery in the oil market. The Arabian Gulf in particular is seeing crude cargo liftings on VLCCs approach the levels seen before the pandemic.

On the vessel supply side of the equation, the market remained oversupplied of tonnage. Historical precedents suggest that during periods of challenging freight rates, tanker owners are induced to recycle their older tonnage, therefore reducing the global trading fleet. While we saw some fleet exits during the year, this was not to the extent that history may have predicted. Some analysts suggest that older tonnage has instead been used for 'illicit trade' that has developed around sanctioned cargoes, therefore no longer being accessible for the regular commercial trade. A question remains as to whether these vessels will ever rejoin the commercial fleet, be it due to old age or because of now being earmarked as unlawful tonnage.

As for the contracting of new tonnage, the dual-fuel commitment from owners reflects the growing structural focus on emissions reduction from participants across the industry, from investors to charterers, to financiers. This will in turn increase pressure on older, higher emission tonnage with the potential to drive a strong phaseout programme at some point. In the second half of the year no new orders were placed in either segment. Alternative shipping sectors, such as container liners and dry bulk carriers, have experienced an earnings boom through 2021 and much of the extra cash has been invested in new tonnage of these types. This left tanker owners unable to compete with increasing newbuilding prices and many yards are now full into 2025. The new supply picture until then is therefore very clear and supportive of an improving tonnage balance in the near to medium term.

2021 Key figures

In order to improve the relevancy of the accounting information of the income statement, the Company reclassified certain cost elements without impact on the profit (loss) for the period. These changes have been adopted in 2021 to improve comparability within the sector. It has been applied retrospectively and comparative information has been revised. (*)

The most important key figures are:

(in thousands of USD)

Revenue

Other operating income

Voyage expenses and commissions Vessel operating expenses

Charter hire expenses

General and administrative expenses

Net gain (loss) on disposal of tangible assets Depreciation

Net finance expenses

Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investees Result before taxation

Tax benefit (expense)

Profit (loss) for the period

Attributable to: Owners of the Company

Fourth Full Year Quarter 2021 117,423 3,143 (35,223) (51,568) (1,552) (7,933) 4,500 (85,982) (20,085) 5,892 2021 419,770 10,255 (118,808) (220,706) (9,750) (32,408) 15,068 (344,994) (80,607) 22,976 (71,385) (57,785) (339,204) (797) (419) 427 (72,180) (58,204) (338,777) (72,180) (338,777)

Full Year 2020 *

1,210,341 10,112

(125,430)

(218,390)

(7,954)

(37,333)

22,727

(319,751)

(70,057) 10,917 475,182

(1,944) 473,238

473,238

The contribution to the result is as follows:

(in thousands of USD)

Tankers

FSO

Result after taxation

Fourth Full Year 2021 (364,045) 25,268 Quarter 2021 (78,249) 6,069 (72,180) (58,204) (338,777)

Full Year 2020

463,536 9,702 473,238

Information per share:

(in USD per share)

Weighted average number of shares (basic) ** Result after taxation

Fourth Quarter 2021 201,677,981 (0.36)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Full Year 2021 201,677,981 (1.68)

Full Year 2020

203,392,860

(0.29)

210,193,707 2.25

**The number of shares issued on 31 December 2021 is 220,024,713. However, the number of shares excluding the owned shares held by Euronav on 31 December 2021 is 201,677,981.

EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited):

(in thousands of USD)

Fourth Quarter 2020

Full Year 2020

Profit (loss) for the period

(58,204)

+ Net interest expenses

+ Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets

+ Income tax expense (benefit)

EBITDA (unaudited)

19,88185,98279734,480

16,48377,84841936,546

80,006344,994

(427)85,796

473,238 69,086 319,751 1,944 864,019

+ Net interest expenses JV

+ Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets JV

+ Income tax expense (benefit) JV

Proportionate EBITDA

6163,10863138,835

1,0643,7108,94350,263

2,93712,3332,636103,702

4,806 20,274 10,266 899,365

Proportionate EBITDA per share:

(in USD per share)

Weighted average number of shares (basic) Proportionate EBITDA

Fourth Quarter 2021 201,677,981 0.19

Fourth Quarter 2020 Full Year 2021 201,677,981 0.51

Full Year 2020

203,392,8600.25

210,193,707 4.28

All figures, except for Proportionate EBITDA, have been prepared under IFRS as adopted by the EU (International Financial Reporting Standards) and have not been audited nor reviewed by the statutory auditor.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company realized a net loss of USD 72.2 million or USD 0.36 per share (fourth quarter 2020: a net loss of USD 58.2 million or USD 0.29 per share). Proportionate EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) for the same period was USD 38.8 million (fourth quarter 2020: USD 50.3 million).

TCE

The average daily time charter equivalent rates (TCE, a non IFRS-measure) can be summarized as follows:

In USD per day Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 Full Year 2021 Full Year 2020 VLCC Average spot rate (in TI Pool)* 12,500 20,500 11,300 54,600 Average rate**timecharter 46,900 44,700 46,500 39,700 SUEZMAX Average spot rate*** 11,300 12,300 11,100 39,100 Average time charter rate 30,400 29,300 29,800 29,600 *Euronav owned ships in TI Pool (excluding technical offhire days) **Including profit share where applicable *** Including profit share where applicable (excluding technical offhire days)

Difference between the preliminary results and final results

The final result of USD (338.8) million reported is USD 0.4 million better than the preliminary results reported on 3 February 2022 of USD (339.2) million. This difference is related to the integration of 2021 results of our joint ventures TI LLC and TUKA Ltd. Furthermore, some balance sheet reclassifications have been processed without impact on the net result to improve presentation

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren - Réviseurs d'Entreprises, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in the Company's annual announcement.

Euronav highlights in 2021

January

On 11 January 2021 Euronav became a signatory of the 'Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change'.

On 27 January 2021, Euronav was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index ("GEI") for the fourth consecutive year and managed to improve her score.

February

On 3 February 2021 Euronav entered into an agreement for the acquisition through resale of two eco-Suezmax newbuilding contracts.

On 23 February 2021 Euronav announced that it has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement for the VLCC Newton (2009 - 307,284 dwt).

On 24 February 2021 Euronav held its second virtual naming ceremony for the inauguration of Doris and Dickens.

March

On 1 March 2021, Euronav became a member of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network.

April

On 12 April 2021 Euronav signed an EUR 80 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

On 22 April 2021 Euronav entered into an agreement for the acquisition through resale of two VLCC newbuilding contracts (with the option to add a third).

June

On 7 June 2021, Euronav announced that the Suezmax Filikon (2002 - 149,989 dwt) was sold for USD 16.3 million and delivered to her new owners on June 4th.

July

On 6 July 2021 Euronav announced a Joint Development Program to help accelerate the development of dual fuel Ammonia (NH3) fitted VLCC and Suezmax vessels.