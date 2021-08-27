Log in
    EURN   BE0003816338

EURONAV NV

(EURN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 08/26 11:37:07 am
6.984 EUR   +2.68%
Euronav : announces fixed income investor calls

08/27/2021 | 02:11am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Friday 27 August 2021 - 8 a.m. CET

EURONAV ANNOUNCES FIXED INCOME

INVESTOR CALLS

ANTWERP, Belgium, 27 of August 2021 - Euronav Luxembourg S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company"), mandated DNB Markets, Nordea and Arctic Securities AS to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 30th August 2021. A USD denominated senior unsecured bond issue with five year tenor may follow subject to inter alia market conditions.

In conjunction with the potential bond issue, the Company may consider a conditional buyback of EULU01 maturing 31 May 2022 (ISIN: NO0010793888). The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for refinancing of EULU01 and for general corporate purposes.

*

* *

Contact:

Brian Gallagher - Head of IR, Research and Communications & Management Board member

Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36

Email: IR@euronav.com

Announcement of third quarter results 2021: Thursday 4 November 2021

About Euronav

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 48 VLCCs (of which four are under bareboat charter, four are time chartered in and three to be delivered), 30 Suezmaxes (of which one is in a joint venture, two vessels that are time chartered in and five vessels to be delivered) and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

PRESS RELEASE

Friday 27 August 2021 - 8 a.m. CET

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
