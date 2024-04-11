Euronav publishes Its annual report and submits Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2023

EURONAV PUBLISHES ITS ANNUAL REPORT AND SUBMITS FORM 20-F FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 ANTWERP, Belgium, 11 April 2023 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") published its annual report in accordance with Belgian law for the year ended on 31 December 2023 on the Company's website (www.euronav.com) in the "Investors" section under "Company news & reports".

Furthermore, Euronav's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2023 was submitted on Wednesday 10 April 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F will be available to download from Euronav's website (www.euronav.com) in the "Investors" section under "SEC Filings" at 06:00 am ET today. Printed copies of the complete audited financial statements contained in the annual report on Form 20-F can be requested free of charge from the Company at its registered office De Gerlachekaai 20, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium or via e-mail at communications@euronav.com or by telephone +32-3-247-44-11.

Contact: Head of Marketing & Communications - Katrien Hennin Tel: +32 499393470 Email: communications@euronav.com

Publication first quarter 2024 results - Wednesday 8 May 2024

About Euronav NV & CMB.TECH

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a group with around 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav plans to change the group's name to CMB.TECH. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.

