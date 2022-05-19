Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Euronav NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EURN   BE0003816338

EURONAV NV

(EURN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/19 11:35:24 am EDT
11.04 EUR   +1.47%
11:29aEuronav says shareholder CMB fails to get directors onto board
RE
10:10aEuronav general shareholders
AQ
05/17The Disappearance Of A Huge Amount Of Oil Was At The Heart Of An Unsuccessful Legal Action Brought By The Bank UniCredit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euronav says shareholder CMB fails to get directors onto board

05/19/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(inserts "biggest shareholder" in 2nd paragraph)

(Reuters) - Euronav said on Thursday that its shareholders had rejected Compagnie Maritime Belge's (CMB) proposal to nominate three supervisory board members at its annual general meeting.

The Belgian oil tanker and storage operator, which is attempting a $4.2 billion merger with smaller Oslo-listed rival Frontline, has been caught in a clash with its biggest shareholder CMB, which opposes the tie-up.

CMB had proposed appointing three non-independent directors for election to the supervisory board, who were not selected by shareholders, Euronav said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that the directors it had proposed had been confirmed.

Euronav said it was still waiting for the nomination of a new chairman for the supervisory board.

Ahead of the AGM, CMB and Norwegian-born billionaire investor John Fredriksen, who is the largest shareholder in Frontline and the second biggest in Euronav, had built their stakes in Euronav, each trying to accumulate a larger holding.

If the merger with Frontline goes through on Thursday, Euronav owners will get 59% of the combined group, which is expected to ease the low-carbon transition for both firms and cut costs, while Frontline owners will hold the remaining 41%.

Shares in Euronav were up 1.7% at 1157 GMT.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Diana Mandiá, Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARBON TRANSITION ASA 1.25% 1.134 Real-time Quote.-15.41%
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) 2.28% 0.404 End-of-day quote.14.12%
EURONAV NV 1.47% 11.04 Real-time Quote.39.49%
FRONTLINE LTD. 2.91% 8.85 Delayed Quote.21.64%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -0.32% 189.5 Delayed Quote.-20.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 110.53 Delayed Quote.44.70%
WTI 2.28% 110.555 Delayed Quote.50.98%
All news about EURONAV NV
11:29aEuronav says shareholder CMB fails to get directors onto board
RE
10:10aEuronav general shareholders
AQ
05/17The Disappearance Of A Huge Amount Of Oil Was At The Heart Of An Unsuccessful Legal Act..
AQ
05/13Transfer of own shares under long term incentive plan 2019
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Euronav NV, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Euronav NV Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12EURONAV : announces first quarter 2022 results
PU
05/12EURONAV NV : 1st quarter results
CO
05/10ISS Recommends Euronav's Candidates For Supervisory Board
MT
05/10Leading proxy advisory firm ISS supports all of Euronav's supervisory board candidates ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EURONAV NV
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 693 M - -
Net income 2022 10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 2 303 M 2 303 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 147
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart EURONAV NV
Duration : Period :
Euronav NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONAV NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,42 $
Average target price 13,10 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugo de Stoop Chief Executive Officer
Lieve Logghe Chief Financial Officer
Carl Erik Steen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brian James Gallagher Head-Investor Relations, Research & Communications
Alexander Staring Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURONAV NV39.49%2 303
ENBRIDGE INC.15.40%89 899
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.17%58 022
TC ENERGY CORPORATION24.73%56 122
KINDER MORGAN, INC.21.69%43 762
WILLIAMS COMPANIES37.86%42 911