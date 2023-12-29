Euronext: 64 IPOs in 2023, hopes for 2024

Euronext announced on Friday that it had registered 64 new IPOs this year, confirming its dominance in the European IPO segment.



In total, companies making their debut on its seven marketplaces raised 2.5 billion euros in 2023, for a cumulative market capitalization of some 50 billion euros, or 40% of all IPOs carried out this year on the Old Continent.



The most noteworthy entry was Spanish infrastructure construction and management group Ferrovial, which listed on Euronext Amsterdam after relocating its headquarters to the Netherlands.



Since its IPO, completed last June, the stock has gained over 10%.



Another successful transaction was that of the American cosmetics and perfume group Coty, which has also gained 10% on the stock market since its first listing on Euronext Paris in September.



Syensqo's share price, after a thundering start as part of an $8.8 billion deal following its demerger from Solvay, has fallen back 7% since its first stock market lows in early December.



According to data published by consulting firm EY, 136 IPOs were completed in Europe this year, representing a cumulative value of $12.9 billion, down 32% in value terms on 2022.



The auditing specialist is hoping for a re-acceleration of the market in 2024, as many governments take measures to boost financial markets



"With monetary policy stabilizing, would-be IPOs could be preparing for more favorable windows in 2024", comments Franck Sebag, partner at EY.



With its seven stock exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Milan and Paris, Euronext claims to be Europe's leading liquidity pool, with around 25% of equity transactions handled on its platforms.



The group says it currently hosts 1,900 issuers on its stock markets, equivalent to 6,600 billion in capitalization.



