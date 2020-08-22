Log in
Euronext, CDP group bids for Borsa Italiana bond platform unit - sources

08/22/2020 | 06:11am EDT

MILAN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising France's Euronext and Italian state-lender CDP is among bidders for the bond-trading platform of the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) Borsa Italiana unit, two sources said on Saturday.

One of the sources said Deutsche Boerse and Swiss stock exchange Six had also presented bids for the MTS platform used for trading Italy's huge sovereign debt.

The non-binding bids for a stake of more than 60% in MTS are all in the range of 300-350 million euros, the sources said.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday that the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq had also presented a non-binding offer, as well as the bidders cited to Reuters.

Italy, which sits on Europe's second biggest debt pile as a proportion of national output, sees the MTS unit as an asset of strategic interest.

It has approved 'golden power' legislation to block takeovers of key companies in sectors including market infrastructure, like Borsa.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week LSE had set deadlines for indicative bids for all or parts of Borsa Italiana in a move to help it win European Union approval for its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv.

The deadline for non-binding bids for all of Borsa Italiana group, which besides the 62.5% of MTS also controls the Milan stock exchange and a clearing and settlement system, is Sept. 11, they said.

The Italian-French consortium, Six and Deutsche Boerse are interested in bidding for the whole of the Italian stock market and a bid for MTS is a precondition for proceeding, one of the sources told Reuters.

The EU's competition regulator has expressed concern a combination of MTS and Refinitiv, which owns bond platform Tradeweb, would have large market share in European government bond trading. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Gavin Jones and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.10% 154.55 Delayed Quote.10.27%
EURONEXT N.V. 0.80% 101.3 Real-time Quote.39.44%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.18% 8852 Delayed Quote.14.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 11311.801008 Delayed Quote.26.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 863 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2020 319 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2020 649 M 766 M 766 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 7 047 M 8 302 M 8 313 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,92x
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 95,72 €
Last Close Price 101,30 €
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.39.44%8 302
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED48.77%61 415
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.12.59%56 609
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.22%40 665
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.27%33 395
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO41.89%22 168
