Euronext N : Aker Horizons lists on Euronext Growth Oslo

Oslo, 1 February 2021 - Aker Horizons has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: AKH).

Aker Horizons is an investment company dedicated to developing companies within renewable energy and other technologies that reduce emissions or promote sustainable living.

Recently, the company raised gross proceeds of NOK 4,150 million through a private placement of new shares. This is the largest IPO placement in Oslo since 2018. In addition, there was an over-allotment (greenshoe option) bringing total proceeds raised in the private placement to NOK 4,565 million. 'We are appreciative of the enormous interest received from investors both domestic and international,' said Kristian Røkke, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Horizons. 'Aker Horizons is dedicated to planet-positive investing and now we have the global platform and financial capacity to accelerate our ambitions within renewable energy and technology that can significantly reduce greenhouse emissions.'

Aker Horizons' market capitalisation is the largest ever on Euronext Growth Oslo on the first day of trading. The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 35 corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 19,911 million.

Aker ASA will own 80.0 percent of the outstanding shares in the company if the greenshoe option is exercised in full. 'Aker made a step change in the last year, taking a position within renewable energy production, green technologies, digitalization and other mega trends that have seen accelerating flow of resources and capital, not just in Aker, but in global markets. Combining mainstream's global organization and renewable assets with Aker's 180-year track record of building and developing industrial companies is another step in line with our long-term strategy for value creation and to position Aker Horizons for significant and sustainable growth in renewable energy markets,' said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA and Chairman of Aker Horizons.

About Aker Horizons Aker Horizons is an investment company dedicated to developing companies within renewable energy and other technologies that reduce emissions or promote sustainable living. The company holds 51% of the shares in both Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture, in addition to 24.7% in REC Silicon. The company on January 19 announced an agreement to buy 75% of Mainstream Renewable Power, a developer and operator of wind and solar parks, and has industrial ambitions in hydrogen.