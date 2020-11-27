Euronext N : Alchimie, OTT platform for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), lists on Euronext Growth

CONTACT - Media: CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin (interim) +31 20 721 4133 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Oslo +47 22 34 17 40 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45 ALCHIMIE, OTT PLATFORM FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON- DEMAND (SVOD), LISTS ON EURONEXT GROWTH €17.9 MILLION RAISED - MARKET CAPITALISATION OF €71.3 MILLION Paris - 27 november 2020 - Euronext today congratulated Alchimie, French OTT (Over-the-Top) platform that distributes co-edited thematic TV channels by subscription, for its listing on Euronext Growth (ticker code: ALCHI). Since 2016, Alchimie has built up its OTT media service, offering exclusive, themed channels co-edited by media groups, celebrities and influencers. The company, that is specialised in Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD), has established more than 300 partnerships with content providers such as Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprise or Zed, totalling 60,000 hours of content. Alchimie owns 55 exclusive TV channels, and are currently expanding this offer by one channel per week in Europe. The company has more than 300.000 subscribers. Alchimie has decided to list on Euronext Paris to finance the acceleration of its growthin France and for its expansion to English, French, Spanish and German-speaking areas. Alchimie was listed on 27 November 2020 through the admission to trading of the 4,402,822 shares making up its capital. This includes the 1,102,135 new shares issued as part of a Global Offering1, including the partial exercise of the primary extension option corresponding to 5,043 new shares. The admission and issue price was set at €16.20 per share. Market capitalisation was approximately €71.3 million on the day of listing, and the offering raised a total of €17.9 million. During the virtual IPO celebration Nicolas d'Hueppe, Founder and CEO of the platform, said: "Even if virtual, this celebration of Alchimie's first day of listing marks the launch of a new phase of growth in the company's history. The funds raised will enable us to accelerate the launch of new, original and exclusive theme channels, in France and internationally, in the 4 languages in which we operate. To support this ambition, the Company will now strengthen its teams in order to sign new partnerships with celebrities and rights holders." 1 The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.

CAPTION: Nicolas d'Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie, has rang the bell virtually this morning to celebrate the initial public offering of his company. CONTACTS: CONTACT EURONEXT Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) +33 1 70 48 24 45 mediateam@euronext.com CONTACTS ALCHIMIE Stéphane Taillefer (CFO) investors@alchimie.com Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier (Investor Relations) +33 1 44 71 94 94 alchimie@newcap.eu Nicolas Merigeau (Media Relations) +33 1 44 71 94 98 alchimie@newcap.eu About Alchimie Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 55 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Unbeaten, Cultivons-Nous, MuyInteressante.tv, NousDeux, Army Stories, Think, Poisson Fécond, VaBene, Moods, etc.) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 40th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies). For more information: www.alchimie.com About Euronext Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext). Disclaimer This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is", without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content,

