Euronext N : ESG Core Investments lists on Euronext Amsterdam

ESG CORE INVESTMENTS LISTS ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

FIRST SPAC-LISTING OF 2021 ON EURONEXT RAISED €250 MILLION

Amsterdam - 12 February 2021 - Euronext today congratulates ESG Core Investments, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with a unique Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) profile, on its listing on the Amsterdam Exchange (ticker symbol: ESGT and ESGWA).

ESG Core Investments was successfully listed through the admission to trading of the 25,000,000 shares. At opening, the share price was set at €10.00 per share. Market capitalisation was approximately €250 million on the day of listing.

With its listing, ESG Core Investments offers a unique investment opportunity for institutional and retail investors in Europe and globally. ESG Core Investments strives to acquire a majority stake in a strongly positioned ESG company in North Western Europe, supporting that company to realize its growth ambitions. With its strong track record in ESG, Infestos Sustainability B.V is the sole sponsor.

The listing of ESG Core Investments marks the first SPAC listing of 2021 on Euronext Amsterdam. It is also the first Special Purpose Acquisition Company with an exclusive focus on ESG on Euronext Amsterdam.

Frank van Roij, Managing Director of ESG Core Investments, commented: "This is a great moment for ESG Core Investments. Through this IPO we seek to provide a strongly positioned ESG company in North Western Europe with access to capital, unlocking a unique opportunity for growth. Together with our hands-on team we look forward to further fuel the transition from a private to a public company, as we previously did with Alfen. We believe Euronext Amsterdam is very attractive for ESG companies as it is located in the heart of North-Western Europe, an area with many opportunities in the field of energy transition and water technology in which we have built a strong track record."

Caption : Hans Slootweg, Managing Director of ESG Core Investments, and Frank van Roij, Managing Director of ESG Core Investments, sounded the traditional gong during a virtual ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of this Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle.

About ESG Core Investments

ESG Core Investments B.V. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) aiming to unlock a unique investment opportunity in Europe within industries that benefit from strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) profiles. ESG Core Investments aims to acquire a majority (or otherwise controlling) stake in a company that is preferably headquartered in North-Western Europe and enjoys a strong competitive position within its industry, based on unique technology and experiencing strong growth. The sponsor of ESG Core Investments is Infestos Sustainability B.V.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4,5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter(twitter.com/euronext)and LinkedIn(linkedin.com/euronext).

